Every summer, the same shocking surprise repeats itself in the form of a heatwave hitting European capitals, causing temperatures to soar to 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by the declaration of emergencies and the recording of hundreds of deaths due to heat stress. In contrast, the residents of the Arab world, specifically in the Gulf, live under the blaze of temperatures ranging from 45 to 50 degrees Celsius, and they carry on with their daily lives almost normally!

This apparent contradiction is not merely a human capacity for endurance; rather, it is backed by a precise scientific and environmental secret that explains how the lower number can be the more lethal one.

Humidity... A Hidden Killer

The first and most important scientific secret lies in "relative humidity." The human body cools itself by sweating; sweat absorbs body heat and evaporates into the air, leading to a decrease in internal skin temperature.

In the Arab world (the air is dry): When temperatures reach 48 degrees Celsius in a dry environment, sweat evaporates at lightning speed, allowing the body to cool itself effectively.

In Europe (the air is humid): When temperatures hit 35 degrees Celsius with humidity exceeding 80%, the air is already saturated with water and cannot absorb sweat. Consequently, sweat clings to the body, and the "human cooling system" fails completely, causing internal organ temperatures to rise to lethal levels, known as "wet bulb temperature."

Moreover, infrastructure plays a terrifying role in this equation. Buildings in most European countries have historically been designed with complex engineering to "retain heat and insulate against extreme cold" in winter, featuring thick walls and large windows that absorb sunlight.

When a heatwave strikes Europe, these homes turn into what resembles "closed ovens." What exacerbates the situation is the severe scarcity of air conditioning units in European homes compared to the Arab world, where air conditioning is considered vital for life, and the infrastructure is engineered to expel heat.

What is "Actual Heat Stress"?

Climate experts and doctors confirm that the danger of the weather is never measured solely by the dry index number, but rather by what is scientifically called heat stress, which results from a four-part equation:

Direct air temperature.

Humidity level in the air.

Wind speed and ventilation.

Living conditions and the availability of artificial cooling.

For this reason, scientifically, 35 degrees Celsius in a closed, humid apartment in Paris may be more dangerous to human life than 50 degrees Celsius under the dry sun in the Riyadh desert.