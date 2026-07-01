في كل صيف، تتكرر المفاجأة الصادمة نفسها على هيئة موجة حر تضرب العواصم الأوروبية لتقفز درجات الحرارة إلى 35 درجة مئوية، فيترافق معها إعلان حالات الطوارئ وتسجيل مئات الوفيات بسبب الإجهاد الحراري. وفي المقابل، يعيش سكان العالم العربي، وتحديداً في الخليج، تحت لهيب درجات حرارة من 45 إلى 50 درجة مئوية، ويمارسون حياتهم اليومية بشكل شبه طبيعي!
هذا التناقض الظاهري ليس مجرد قدرة بشرية على التحمل، بل خلفه سر علمي وبيئي دقيق يوضح كيف يمكن للرقم الأقل أن يكون هو الأكثر فتكاً.
الرطوبة.. قاتل خفي
السر العلمي الأول والأهم يكمن في «الرطوبة النسبية». فجسم الإنسان يبرد نفسه ذاتياً عن طريق إفراز العرق، إذ يمتص العرق حرارة الجسم ويتبخر في الهواء، مما يؤدي إلى خفض حرارة الجلد الداخلية.
- في العالم العربي (الجو جاف): عندما تصل الحرارة إلى 48 درجة مئوية في بيئة جافة، يتبخر العرق بسرعة البرق، فينجح الجسم في تبريد نفسه بامتياز.
- في أوروبا (الجو رطب): عندما تسجل الحرارة 35 درجة مئوية مع رطوبة تتجاوز 80%، يكون الهواء مشبعاً بالماء بالفعل ولا يستطيع امتصاص العرق. وبالتالي يلتصق العرق على الجسد، وتعجز «منظومة التبريد البشرية» تماماً، لتبدأ حرارة الأعضاء الداخلية في الارتفاع لمستويات قاتلة فيما يُعرف بـ«درجة حرارة البصيلة الرطبة».
كما أن البنية التحتية تلعب دوراً مرعباً في هذه المعادلة. فالمباني في معظم الدول الأوروبية صُممت تاريخياً وبشكل هندسي معقد بغرض «احتباس الحرارة وعزل البرودة الشديدة» في الشتاء، بجدران سميكة ونوافذ ضخمة تمتص أشعة الشمس.
وعندما تضرب موجة الحر أوروبا، تتحول هذه المنازل إلى ما يشبه «الأفران المغلقة». وما يزيد الطين بلة هو الندرة الشديدة لأجهزة التكييف في المنازل الأوروبية مقارنة بالعالم العربي، إذ يُعد التكييف في منطقتنا عصب الحياة والبنية التحتية مصممة هندسياً لطرد الحرارة.
ما «الإجهاد الحراري الفعلي»؟
يؤكد خبراء المناخ والأطباء أن خطورة الطقس لا تقاس أبداً برقم المؤشر الجاف وحده، بل بما يسمى علمياً الإجهاد الحراري (Heat Stress)، وهو نتاج معادلة رباعية:
- درجة حرارة الهواء المباشرة.
- نسبة الرطوبة في الجو.
- سرعة الرياح والتهوية.
- طبيعة المعيشة ومدى توفر التبريد الصناعي.
لهذا السبب علمياً، فإن 35 درجة مئوية في شقة مغلقة ورطبة بباريس، قد تكون أكثر خطورة على حياة الإنسان من 50 درجة مئوية تحت أشعة الشمس الجافة في صحراء الرياض.
Every summer, the same shocking surprise repeats itself in the form of a heatwave hitting European capitals, causing temperatures to soar to 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by the declaration of emergencies and the recording of hundreds of deaths due to heat stress. In contrast, the residents of the Arab world, specifically in the Gulf, live under the blaze of temperatures ranging from 45 to 50 degrees Celsius, and they carry on with their daily lives almost normally!
This apparent contradiction is not merely a human capacity for endurance; rather, it is backed by a precise scientific and environmental secret that explains how the lower number can be the more lethal one.
Humidity... A Hidden Killer
The first and most important scientific secret lies in "relative humidity." The human body cools itself by sweating; sweat absorbs body heat and evaporates into the air, leading to a decrease in internal skin temperature.
- In the Arab world (the air is dry): When temperatures reach 48 degrees Celsius in a dry environment, sweat evaporates at lightning speed, allowing the body to cool itself effectively.
- In Europe (the air is humid): When temperatures hit 35 degrees Celsius with humidity exceeding 80%, the air is already saturated with water and cannot absorb sweat. Consequently, sweat clings to the body, and the "human cooling system" fails completely, causing internal organ temperatures to rise to lethal levels, known as "wet bulb temperature."
Moreover, infrastructure plays a terrifying role in this equation. Buildings in most European countries have historically been designed with complex engineering to "retain heat and insulate against extreme cold" in winter, featuring thick walls and large windows that absorb sunlight.
When a heatwave strikes Europe, these homes turn into what resembles "closed ovens." What exacerbates the situation is the severe scarcity of air conditioning units in European homes compared to the Arab world, where air conditioning is considered vital for life, and the infrastructure is engineered to expel heat.
What is "Actual Heat Stress"?
Climate experts and doctors confirm that the danger of the weather is never measured solely by the dry index number, but rather by what is scientifically called heat stress, which results from a four-part equation:
- Direct air temperature.
- Humidity level in the air.
- Wind speed and ventilation.
- Living conditions and the availability of artificial cooling.
For this reason, scientifically, 35 degrees Celsius in a closed, humid apartment in Paris may be more dangerous to human life than 50 degrees Celsius under the dry sun in the Riyadh desert.