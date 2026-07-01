في كل صيف، تتكرر المفاجأة الصادمة نفسها على هيئة موجة حر تضرب العواصم الأوروبية لتقفز درجات الحرارة إلى 35 درجة مئوية، فيترافق معها إعلان حالات الطوارئ وتسجيل مئات الوفيات بسبب الإجهاد الحراري. وفي المقابل، يعيش سكان العالم العربي، وتحديداً في الخليج، تحت لهيب درجات حرارة من 45 إلى 50 درجة مئوية، ويمارسون حياتهم اليومية بشكل شبه طبيعي!

هذا التناقض الظاهري ليس مجرد قدرة بشرية على التحمل، بل خلفه سر علمي وبيئي دقيق يوضح كيف يمكن للرقم الأقل أن يكون هو الأكثر فتكاً.

الرطوبة.. قاتل خفي

السر العلمي الأول والأهم يكمن في «الرطوبة النسبية». فجسم الإنسان يبرد نفسه ذاتياً عن طريق إفراز العرق، إذ يمتص العرق حرارة الجسم ويتبخر في الهواء، مما يؤدي إلى خفض حرارة الجلد الداخلية.

  • في العالم العربي (الجو جاف): عندما تصل الحرارة إلى 48 درجة مئوية في بيئة جافة، يتبخر العرق بسرعة البرق، فينجح الجسم في تبريد نفسه بامتياز.
  • في أوروبا (الجو رطب): عندما تسجل الحرارة 35 درجة مئوية مع رطوبة تتجاوز 80%، يكون الهواء مشبعاً بالماء بالفعل ولا يستطيع امتصاص العرق. وبالتالي يلتصق العرق على الجسد، وتعجز «منظومة التبريد البشرية» تماماً، لتبدأ حرارة الأعضاء الداخلية في الارتفاع لمستويات قاتلة فيما يُعرف بـ«درجة حرارة البصيلة الرطبة».

كما أن البنية التحتية تلعب دوراً مرعباً في هذه المعادلة. فالمباني في معظم الدول الأوروبية صُممت تاريخياً وبشكل هندسي معقد بغرض «احتباس الحرارة وعزل البرودة الشديدة» في الشتاء، بجدران سميكة ونوافذ ضخمة تمتص أشعة الشمس.

وعندما تضرب موجة الحر أوروبا، تتحول هذه المنازل إلى ما يشبه «الأفران المغلقة». وما يزيد الطين بلة هو الندرة الشديدة لأجهزة التكييف في المنازل الأوروبية مقارنة بالعالم العربي، إذ يُعد التكييف في منطقتنا عصب الحياة والبنية التحتية مصممة هندسياً لطرد الحرارة.

ما «الإجهاد الحراري الفعلي»؟

يؤكد خبراء المناخ والأطباء أن خطورة الطقس لا تقاس أبداً برقم المؤشر الجاف وحده، بل بما يسمى علمياً الإجهاد الحراري (Heat Stress)، وهو نتاج معادلة رباعية:

  • درجة حرارة الهواء المباشرة.
  • نسبة الرطوبة في الجو.
  • سرعة الرياح والتهوية.
  • طبيعة المعيشة ومدى توفر التبريد الصناعي.

لهذا السبب علمياً، فإن 35 درجة مئوية في شقة مغلقة ورطبة بباريس، قد تكون أكثر خطورة على حياة الإنسان من 50 درجة مئوية تحت أشعة الشمس الجافة في صحراء الرياض.