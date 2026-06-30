شهدت منطقة منشأة ناصر بمحافظة القاهرة، في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حريقاً هائلًا اندلع داخل ورشة أخشاب تقع بالطابق الأرضي لعقار مكون من أربعة طوابق، ما أسفر عن انهيار المبنى بالكامل، فيما ارتفعت حصيلة الضحايا، إلى مقتل شخصين وإصابة 15 آخرين، وسط جهود مكثفة من قوات الحماية المدنية للسيطرة على النيران ورفع آثار الحادثة.

تفاصيل حريق ورشة الأخشاب بمنشأة ناصر

بدأت الواقعة عقب تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة بلاغاً من غرفة عمليات النجدة يفيد بنشوب حريق داخل ورشة نجارة وأخشاب بحارة عبد التواب من الدمراني التابعة لحي منشأة ناصر.

وعلى الفور، انتقلت قوات الحماية المدنية مدعومة بعدد من سيارات الإطفاء والإسعاف إلى موقع البلاغ، حيث تم فرض كردون أمني بمحيط الحريق لمنع امتداد النيران إلى العقارات المجاورة، فيما استمرت أعمال الإخماد والتبريد حتى تمت السيطرة على الحريق.

مصر: مقتل وإصابة 18 شخصًا في انهيار عقار بمنشأة ناصر

ارتفاع حصيلة الضحايا

وأسفر الحريق عن مقتل شخصين وإصابة 15 آخرين بإصابات متفرقة، كما تسبب في انهيار العقار المكون من أربعة طوابق نتيجة شدة النيران.

وأشارت المعلومات إلى أن من بين الضحايا ضابطاً بقوات الحماية المدنية، لقي مقتله أثناء مشاركته في عمليات إخماد الحريق، وتم نقل الجثمان والمصابين إلى المستشفيات لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية.

مصر: مقتل وإصابة 18 شخصًا في انهيار عقار بمنشأة ناصر

جهات التحقيق تبدأ المعاينة

وانتقل فريق من جهات التحقيق المختصة إلى موقع الحريق لإجراء المعاينة الميدانية، والوقوف على أسباب اندلاع النيران وملابسات انهيار العقار، مع تكليف الجهات الفنية بإعداد تقرير شامل يحدد سبب الحريق ومدى وجود شبهة جنائية من عدمه.

كما تواصل الأجهزة المختصة أعمال رفع الأنقاض واستكمال الفحص الفني للعقار والعقارات المجاورة، للتأكد من سلامتها وعدم تأثرها بالحادث.

مصر: مقتل وإصابة 18 شخصًا في انهيار عقار بمنشأة ناصر

محافظ القاهرة يتابع تداعيات الحادث

من جانبه، تابع محافظ القاهرة الدكتور إبراهيم صابر، أعمال السيطرة على الحريق ميدانياً، بحضور قيادات المحافظة والأجهزة التنفيذية، ووجّه بسرعة تشكيل لجنة هندسية لمعاينة العقار المنهار وإعداد تقرير فني حول أسباب الانهيار، إلى جانب فحص المباني المجاورة واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للحفاظ على سلامة المواطنين.

كما وجه المحافظ بتوفير الرعاية الكاملة للأسر المتضررة، حيث بدأت المحافظة في تسكين سبع أسر كانت تقطن العقار المنهار داخل وحدات سكنية بمدينة 15 مايو بشكل مؤقت، لحين استقرار أوضاعهم.