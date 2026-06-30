مصر: مقتل وإصابة 18 شخصًا في انهيار عقار بمنشأة ناصر

The Manshiyat Nasser area in Cairo Governorate witnessed a massive fire in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), which broke out inside a wood workshop located on the ground floor of a four-story building, resulting in the complete collapse of the structure. The death toll has risen to two people killed and 15 others injured, amid intensive efforts by civil protection forces to control the flames and clear the aftermath of the incident.

Details of the Wood Workshop Fire in Manshiyat Nasser

The incident began after the security services at the Cairo Security Directorate received a report from the emergency operations room indicating that a fire had broken out inside a carpentry and wood workshop on Abd Al-Tawab Street in the Damrani area of Manshiyat Nasser.

Immediately, civil protection forces, supported by several firefighting and ambulance vehicles, moved to the scene of the report, where a security cordon was established around the fire to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings, while firefighting and cooling operations continued until the fire was brought under control.

Increase in the Death Toll

The fire resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 15 others with various injuries, and it caused the collapse of the four-story building due to the intensity of the flames.

Information indicated that among the victims was an officer from the civil protection forces, who lost his life while participating in firefighting operations. The bodies and the injured were transported to hospitals to receive the necessary medical care and to take legal measures.

Investigative Authorities Begin Inspection

A team from the relevant investigative authorities moved to the fire site to conduct a field inspection and to determine the causes of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the building's collapse, assigning technical authorities to prepare a comprehensive report identifying the cause of the fire and whether there is any suspicion of criminal activity.

The relevant agencies are also continuing the work of clearing the rubble and completing the technical examination of the building and the neighboring structures to ensure their safety and that they were not affected by the incident.

Cairo Governor Monitors the Aftermath of the Incident

For his part, Cairo Governor Dr. Ibrahim Saber monitored the on-ground efforts to control the fire, in the presence of provincial leaders and executive agencies, and directed the swift formation of an engineering committee to inspect the collapsed building and prepare a technical report on the causes of the collapse, in addition to examining the neighboring buildings and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens.

The governor also instructed that full care be provided to the affected families, as the governorate began relocating seven families who lived in the collapsed building to temporary housing units in 15 May City until their situations stabilize.