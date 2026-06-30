قضت محكمة اتحادية في الولايات المتحدة بسجن رجل الأعمال الصيني المنفي غوو وينغوي 30 عاماً، بعد إدانته بالاحتيال على آلاف المستثمرين والاستيلاء على أكثر من بليون دولار من خلال مخططات استثمارية احتيالية.

أجمعت هيئة محلفين في يوليو 2024 على إدانة غوو، المعروف أيضاً باسم (هو وان كوك) و(مايلز غوو)، في 9 من أصل 12 تهمة وُجهت إليه؛ شملت الاحتيال في الأوراق المالية والاحتيال الإلكتروني وغسل الأموال. وألقي القبض عليه في مارس 2023 داخل شقته المطلة على (سنترال بارك) في نيويورك.

خلال جلسة النطق بالحكم في نيويورك، أكدت القاضية أناليسا توريس أن المتهم استغل آمال أشخاص كانوا يتطلعون لرؤية الصين دولة ديمقراطية، ووصفت أفعاله بأنها استغلال ممنهج لثقة مؤيديه.

كما أصدرت المحكمة أمراً بمصادرة أصول بقيمة 889 مليون دولار، مشيرة إلى أن غوو استخدم شعارات العمل الخيري لتحقيق مكاسب شخصية. ورغم ذلك، واصل رجل الأعمال الصيني التأكيد على براءته، مدعياً أن الأموال التي جمعها استُخدمت لدعم أنشطة سياسية.

كوّن غوو ثروة كبيرة في قطاع التطوير العقاري داخل الصين قبل أن يغادر البلاد ويطلب اللجوء إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 2017، مبرراً ذلك بتعرضه لما وصفه بالاضطهاد السياسي من قبل الحزب الشيوعي الصيني. وبعد وصوله إلى الولايات المتحدة، برز كأحد أبرز منتقدي الحزب.

ارتبط غوو بعلاقات مع عددٍ من الشخصيات اليمينية في الولايات المتحدة؛ من بينهم ستيف بانون، المستشار السابق للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

ووفقاً للسلطات الأمريكية، استغل غوو شهرته كمُعارض للنظام الصيني لإقناع آلاف الأشخاص بالاستثمار في شركات ومشاريع تابعة له، واعداً إياهم بعوائد مالية مرتفعة وخدمات فاخرة، بينما استخدم الأموال التي جمعها لتمويل نمط حياة شديد البذخ.

خلال جلسة المحاكمة الأخيرة، وصف المدعي العام رايان فينكل المتهم بأنه «ليس ناشطاً من أجل الديمقراطية، بل محتال ولص خدع المستثمرين».

في سياق القضية نفسها، حكم على إيفيت وانغ، إحدى المقربات السابقات من غوو، بالسجن عشر سنوات لدورها في المخطط الاحتيالي.