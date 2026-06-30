A federal court in the United States sentenced exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of defrauding thousands of investors and embezzling over a billion dollars through fraudulent investment schemes.

A jury unanimously convicted Guo, also known as (Ho Wan Kwok) and (Miles Guo), in July 2024 on 9 out of 12 charges against him; these included securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. He was arrested in March 2023 inside his apartment overlooking Central Park in New York.

During the sentencing hearing in New York, Judge Analisa Torres stated that the defendant exploited the hopes of individuals who were looking forward to seeing China as a democratic nation, describing his actions as a systematic exploitation of his supporters' trust.

The court also issued an order to seize assets worth $889 million, noting that Guo used charitable branding for personal gain. Nevertheless, the Chinese businessman continued to assert his innocence, claiming that the funds he raised were used to support political activities.

Guo amassed a significant fortune in the real estate development sector within China before leaving the country and seeking asylum in the United States in 2017, justifying this by claiming he faced what he described as political persecution from the Chinese Communist Party. After arriving in the United States, he emerged as one of the most prominent critics of the party.

Guo has been linked to several right-wing figures in the United States, including Steve Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump.

According to U.S. authorities, Guo exploited his fame as a critic of the Chinese regime to convince thousands of people to invest in companies and projects affiliated with him, promising them high financial returns and luxury services, while using the funds he raised to finance an extravagant lifestyle.

During the final trial session, prosecutor Ryan Finkel described the defendant as “not a democracy activist, but a con artist and thief who deceived investors.”

In the same case, Yvette Wang, a former close associate of Guo, was sentenced to ten years in prison for her role in the fraudulent scheme.