The authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have imposed a ban on public gatherings in the capital Kinshasa and three other provinces as part of precautionary measures aimed at reducing the risk of the spread of the Ebola virus, at a time when opposition parties accused the government of exploiting the health crisis to prevent planned protests next week.

Interior Minister Jackman Shabani announced that the decision has come into effect in Kinshasa, which is home to about 18 million people, in addition to the provinces of Tshuapa, Haut-Uele, and Bas-Uele, adjacent to areas where confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded in the eastern part of the country.

Although no cases have been reported in the capital so far, authorities fear the transmission of the infection there, especially after confirming that a Congolese doctor tested positive for the Ebola virus in France after returning from one of the treatment centers in the outbreak zone, passing through Kinshasa.

The government had imposed a 21-day quarantine on travelers coming from the affected areas to the rest of the country the day after announcing the doctor’s infection.

In contrast, opposition forces criticized the decision, considering it aimed at disrupting a planned protest on July 8, called by opposition forces in objection to a bill that critics say could allow President Félix Tshisekedi to remain in power after the maximum term limits of his presidency expire.

Prince Ibengé, the spokesperson for the opposition coalition "Lamuka," stated that the decision is "politically motivated," pointing out that no cases have been recorded in Kinshasa, and affirming that his party "cannot accept this decision."

For his part, the Secretary-General of the "Envol" party, Rodrigue Ramazani, urged protesters to ignore the ban and participate in the demonstration, considering that the decision "bears the fingerprints of a political maneuver rather than a public health measure."

The government has not issued a comment on the opposition's accusations.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Ebola outbreak is currently limited to the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, where restrictions on public gatherings have been in place for weeks, with Ituri being the most affected, accounting for over 90% of the infections.

The latest official data showed an increase in confirmed cases to 1,274, with an increase of 47 cases in one day, while the number of deaths reached 360.

The outbreak has also spread to neighboring Uganda, where health authorities reported 20 confirmed cases and two deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The Ebola virus is transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals, such as blood or vomit, and the current outbreak is attributed to the "Bundibugyo" strain, for which there is currently no approved vaccine. However, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that trials on antiviral drugs may begin in the coming days.

Both the World Health Organization and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the current outbreak could become one of the largest recorded waves of Ebola, given that the virus spread for weeks before being confirmed, while the security situation in eastern Congo, where the "M23" armed group controls vast areas, complicates efforts to contain the epidemic.