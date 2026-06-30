فرضت السلطات في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية حظراً على التجمعات العامة في العاصمة كينشاسا وثلاث مقاطعات أخرى، في إطار إجراءات احترازية تهدف إلى الحد من خطر انتشار فايروس إيبولا، في وقت اتهمت فيه أحزاب معارضة الحكومة باستغلال الأزمة الصحية لمنع احتجاجات مقررة الأسبوع القادم.

وأعلن وزير الداخلية جاكمان شاباني دخول القرار حيز التنفيذ في كينشاسا، التي يقطنها نحو 18 مليون نسمة، إضافة إلى مقاطعات تشوبو، وأو-أويلي، وبا-أويلي، المجاورة للمناطق التي سُجلت فيها إصابات مؤكدة بالفايروس في شرق البلاد.

ورغم عدم تسجيل أي إصابات في العاصمة حتى الآن، تخشى السلطات انتقال العدوى إليها، خصوصاً بعد تأكيد إصابة طبيب كونغولي بفايروس إيبولا في فرنسا، عقب عودته من أحد مراكز علاج المرض في بؤرة التفشي، مروراً بكينشاسا.

وكانت الحكومة قد فرضت، في اليوم التالي للإعلان عن إصابة الطبيب، حجراً صحياً لمدة 21 يوماً على المسافرين القادمين من المناطق الموبوءة إلى بقية أنحاء البلاد.

في المقابل، انتقدت قوى المعارضة القرار، معتبرة أنه يهدف إلى تعطيل مسيرة احتجاجية مقررة في الثامن من يوليو، دعت إليها قوى معارضة اعتراضاً على مشروع قانون يقول منتقدوه إنه قد يتيح للرئيس فيليكس تشيسيكيدي البقاء في السلطة بعد انتهاء الحد الأقصى لفترتي ولايته.

وقال المتحدث باسم ائتلاف «لاموكا» المعارض برنس إيبينغي إن القرار «ذو دوافع سياسية»، مشيراً إلى عدم تسجيل أي إصابات في كينشاسا، ومؤكداً أن حزبه «لا يمكنه قبول هذا القرار».

من جانبه، دعا الأمين العام لحزب «إنفول» رودريغ رامازاني المحتجين إلى تجاهل الحظر والمشاركة في المظاهرة، معتبراً أن القرار «يحمل بصمات مناورة سياسية أكثر منه إجراءً للصحة العامة».

ولم تصدر الحكومة تعليقاً على اتهامات المعارضة.

ووفقاً لوزارة الصحة، يقتصر تفشي إيبولا حالياً على مقاطعات إيتوري، وشمال كيفو، وجنوب كيفو، إذ تُطبق قيود على التجمعات العامة منذ أسابيع، فيما تُعد إيتوري الأكثر تضرراً، إذ تستحوذ على أكثر من 90% من الإصابات.

وأظهرت أحدث البيانات الرسمية ارتفاع عدد الإصابات المؤكدة إلى 1274 حالة، بزيادة 47 إصابة في يوم واحد، فيما بلغ عدد الوفيات 360 حالة.

وامتد التفشي أيضاً إلى أوغندا المجاورة، إذ أعلنت السلطات الصحية تسجيل 20 إصابة مؤكدة وحالتي وفاة، بحسب منظمة الصحة العالمية.

وينتقل فايروس إيبولا عبر ملامسة سوائل جسم المصابين، مثل الدم أو القيء، ويعود التفشي الحالي إلى سلالة «بونديبوغيو»، التي لا يتوافر لها حتى الآن لقاح معتمد، غير أن رئيس المراكز الأفريقية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها أعلن أن تجارب على أدوية مضادة للفايروس قد تبدأ خلال الأيام القادمة.

وحذرت كل من منظمة الصحة العالمية والمراكز الأفريقية لمكافحة الأمراض من أن التفشي الحالي قد يصبح من أكبر موجات إيبولا المسجلة، نظراً إلى انتشار الفايروس لأسابيع قبل تأكيد تشخيصه، فيما تزيد الأوضاع الأمنية في شرق الكونغو، حيث تسيطر حركة «إم23» المسلحة على مناطق واسعة، من صعوبة احتواء الوباء.