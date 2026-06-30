Saudi Arabia recorded 2,275 cases of primary bone cancer among Saudis over 17 years, with adolescents leading the disease map; the highest age groups appeared between 10 and 19 years, according to a national study published on June 26, 2026, in the journal "Frontiers in Oncology".



The study, conducted by researchers from Al-Baha University and the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Al-Baha, relied on data from the Saudi Cancer Registry from 2004 to 2020, including all confirmed cases of primary malignant bone tumors among Saudis, excluding metastatic bone tumors and benign or unspecified behavior tumors.



The results revealed that males accounted for the largest burden with 1,318 cases, representing 57.9% of the total cases, compared to 957 cases among females at 42.1%. Bone cancer represented about 2.0% of all cancers recorded among Saudi males, compared to 0.9% among females. In males, the age group 15-19 years ranked first with 305 cases, representing 23.1%, followed by the 10-14 years group with 241 cases at 18.3%, and then the 20-24 years group with 169 cases at 12.8%. Thus, these three age groups alone constituted 54.2% of male cases.



Among females, the 10-14 years group led with 182 cases at 19.0%, followed by the 15-19 years group with 175 cases at 18.3%, and then the 20-24 years group with 97 cases at 10.1%, making these three groups account for 47.4% of female cases.



Regionally, the study showed a clear variation in incidence rates. Among males, Al-Jouf recorded the highest age-standardized incidence rate at 1.25 per 100,000, while Jazan had the lowest at an average of 0.39 per 100,000. The analyses indicated that the difference between Al-Jouf and Jazan was statistically significant.



In females, Riyadh recorded the highest average and median age-standardized rate at 0.78 and 0.7 per 100,000, while Al-Baha and Najran were among the lowest, with continued declines in rates in Jazan, Najran, and Al-Baha, according to the researchers' readings.



The study confirms that bone cancer in Saudi Arabia remains rare in terms of overall rates, as the crude rates stayed below two cases per 100,000 throughout the monitoring period. However, its concentration in younger ages gives it greater health significance, especially with its association with complex treatments and long-term effects on mobility and quality of life.