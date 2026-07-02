تخيل أن تستيقظ يوماً لتكتشف أن فنجان القهوة الذي يضبط مزاجك الصباحي لم يعد موجوداً، أو أن سعره قفز ليصبح موازياً لثمن قطعة مجوهرات ثمينة!

هذا الكابوس المرعب لم يعد مجرد سيناريو لفيلم خيال علمي، بل هو واقع حذر منه العلماء في دراسة صادمة نشرتها دورية (Nature)، مؤكدة أن المشروب الأكثر شعبية في العالم يواجه خطر الانقراض الحقيقي.

بينما يستهلك البشر نحو 2.3 مليار فنجان قهوة يومياً، هناك سباق سري ومحموم يدور الآن في أدغال غابات إفريقيا لإنقاذ هذا المحصول الساحر قبل فوات الأوان.

القهوة في مواجهة مباشرة مع الموت

يعتمد كوكب الأرض في «مزاج الصباح» على سلالتين رئيسيتين، لكن التغير المناخي وضعهما في عين العاصفة:

  • قهوة أرابيكا: التي تسيطر على 60% من الإنتاج العالمي، تبين أنها سلالة هشّة للغاية، ولا تتحمل أي ارتفاع في درجات الحرارة.
  • قهوة روبوستا: التي تشكل 40%، ورغم صمودها نسبياً أمام الحر، إلا أنها تواجه الموت المحتوم في فترات الجفاف بسبب حاجتها المرعبة للمياه.

وتكمن الأزمة الكبرى في أن 75% من إنتاج العالم يأتي من خمس دول فقط (البرازيل، فيتنام، كولومبيا، إثيوبيا، إندونيسيا)، وتشير التقديرات إلى أن المساحات المناسبة للزراعة فيها ستنخفض بنسبة 50% بحلول عام 2050، مما يعني اختفاءها التدريجي من الأسواق!

رحلة إنقاذ في الأدغال

أمام هذا التهديد، يقود عالم النبات البريطاني الشهير آرون ديفيس بعثات استكشافية غامضة في أدغال مدغشقر وإفريقيا للعثور على أصناف بن برية مفقودة ونادرة.

ويبحث العلماء عن «شفرة جينية سرية» داخل هذه النباتات البرية، تمتلك صفات وراثية خارقة تجعلها تتحمل الحرارة العالية والجفاف الشديد، لتُستخدم في تهجين سلالات جديدة تصمد أمام تقلبات الطقس العنيفة.

قهوة المستقبل بالمانجو والشوكولاتة!

الخبر الغريب الذي فجره العلماء هو توجههم لاعتماد أنواع برية بديلة مثل «ليبيريكا وإكسلسا»، وهي فصائل خارقة تحتاج القليل من الماء وتتحمل الطقس القاسي.

المفاجأة التي أذهلت خبراء التذوق هي أن هذه البدائل لا تشبه الأرابيكا في الجودة فحسب، بل إن بعض سلالاتها تمنح نكهات غريبة ومثيرة تحاكي روائح المانجو، والجاك فروت، والشوكولاتة الطبيعية! ويبدو أن العلم يعمل بأقصى طاقته الآن، ليس فقط لحماية المزارعين، بل لإنقاذ طقوسك الصباحية المفضلة من الزوال للأبد.