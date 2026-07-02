Imagine waking up one day to discover that the cup of coffee that sets your morning mood is no longer there, or that its price has jumped to be equivalent to that of a precious piece of jewelry!

This terrifying nightmare is no longer just a scenario for a science fiction movie, but a reality warned about by scientists in a shocking study published in the journal (Nature), confirming that the world's most popular beverage is facing a real extinction threat.

While humans consume about 2.3 billion cups of coffee daily, there is now a secret and frantic race happening in the jungles of Africa to save this enchanting crop before it's too late.

Coffee in Direct Confrontation with Death

The planet Earth’s “morning mood” relies on two main varieties, but climate change has put them in the eye of the storm:

Arabica coffee: which dominates 60% of global production, has proven to be an extremely fragile variety that cannot withstand any rise in temperatures.

Robusta coffee: which makes up 40%, and although it is relatively resilient to heat, it faces certain death during drought periods due to its terrifying need for water.

The major crisis lies in the fact that 75% of the world's production comes from only five countries (Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia), and estimates indicate that suitable areas for cultivation will decrease by 50% by 2050, meaning its gradual disappearance from the markets!

A Rescue Mission in the Jungle

In the face of this threat, renowned British botanist Aaron Davis is leading mysterious exploratory missions in the jungles of Madagascar and Africa to find lost and rare wild coffee varieties.

Scientists are searching for a “secret genetic code” within these wild plants, possessing extraordinary genetic traits that allow them to withstand high heat and severe drought, to be used in hybridizing new strains that can endure violent weather fluctuations.

The Future Coffee with Mango and Chocolate!

The surprising news revealed by scientists is their intention to adopt alternative wild types such as “Liberica and Excelsa,” which are super varieties that require little water and can withstand harsh weather.

The surprise that astonished tasting experts is that these alternatives not only do not resemble Arabica in quality, but some of their strains offer strange and exciting flavors that mimic the aromas of mango, jackfruit, and natural chocolate! It seems that science is now working at full capacity, not only to protect farmers but also to save your favorite morning rituals from disappearing forever.