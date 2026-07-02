أُصيب ثلاثة من أفراد الخدمة العسكرية الأمريكية وفُقد آخر بعد أن هبطت مروحية من طراز (إم إتش - 60 إس سي هوك)، كانوا على متنها، اضطرارياً في بحر العرب.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) في بيان أمس، أن المصابين الثلاثة حالتهم مستقرة، فيما تجري عمليات بحث في المنطقة حالياً عن فرد الطاقم الجوي الآخر الذي ما زال مفقوداً، ويجري التحقيق في ملابسات الحادث، مستبعدة أن يكون الحاث ناجماً عن عمل عدائي.