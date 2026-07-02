Three members of the U.S. military were injured and another went missing after a (MH-60S Seahawk) helicopter they were on made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a press release yesterday that the three injured individuals are in stable condition, while search operations are currently underway in the area for the other crew member who is still missing. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing, with foul play being ruled out.