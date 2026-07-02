واصل قائد منتخب إنجلترا هاري كين تقدمه في ترتيب الهدافين التاريخيين لبطولة كأس العالم، بعدما سجل هدفي منتخب بلاده في الفوز على الكونغو الديمقراطية 2-1، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دور الـ32 من مونديال 2026.

وكان المنتخب الإنجليزي متأخراً بهدف نظيف حتى الدقيقة 75، لكن هاري كين قلب الطاولة لـ«الأسود الثلاثة» بتسجيل هدفين خلال 11 دقيقة، ليقود منتخب بلاده إلى دور الـ16.

كين يتجاوز بيليه

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، رفع كين رصيده إلى 13 هدفاً في تاريخ مشاركاته بكأس العالم، ليتجاوز الأسطورة البرازيلية بيليه (12 هدفاً)، ويتساوى مع الفرنسي جوست فونتين في المركز السادس بقائمة الهدافين التاريخيين للمونديال.

ميسي في الصدارة

ويتصدر قائد الأرجنتين ليونيل ميسي ترتيب هدافي كأس العالم على مر التاريخ برصيد 19 هدفاً، يليه مهاجم فرنسا كيليان مبابي برصيد 18 هدفاً، ثم أسطورة ألمانيا ميروسلاف كلوزه بـ16 هدفاً، فيما يحتل أسطورة البرازيل رونالدو المركز الرابع بـ15 هدفاً، ويأتي أسطورة ألمانيا غيرد مولر خامساً بـ14 هدفاً.