England captain Harry Kane continued his rise in the all-time World Cup top scorers ranking after scoring both of his country's goals in the 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup.

The English team was trailing 1-0 until the 75th minute, but Harry Kane turned the tables for the "Three Lions" by scoring two goals in 11 minutes, leading his country to the Round of 16.

Kane surpasses Pelé

According to the statistics network "Opta," Kane raised his tally to 13 goals in his World Cup appearances, surpassing Brazilian legend Pelé (12 goals) and tying with Frenchman Just Fontaine in sixth place on the all-time World Cup scorers list.

Messi at the top

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi leads the all-time World Cup scorers ranking with 19 goals, followed by France's striker Kylian Mbappé with 18 goals, then Germany's legend Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, while Brazilian legend Ronaldo is fourth with 15 goals, and Germany's legend Gerd Müller comes fifth with 14 goals.