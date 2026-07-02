تنطلق غداً (الجمعة) أولى خطوات الرحلة الأكاديمية لخريجي وخريجات المرحلة الثانوية لحجز مقاعد القبول في الجامعات الحكومية والأهلية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني للعام الدراسي الجديد 1448هـ عبر المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد (قبول).

وبيّنت المنصة أن الفترة من الثالث من يوليو الحالي حتى الثامن عشر من الشهر نفسه ستكون فترة المفاضلة اللحظية، حيث تُحدّث النتائج باستمرار وفقاً للدرجة الموزونة ومستويات التنافس بين المتقدمين، مع ظهور مؤشرات فرص القبول المحتملة على شرط الرغبات. وأشارت إلى أنه في حال ظهر اللون الأخضر على إحدى الرغبات، فذلك يعني وجود احتمالية قبول مرتفعة، وفي حال ظهر اللون الأحمر على إحدى الرغبات فذلك يعني وجود احتمالية قبول منخفضة.

وأكّدت أن ظهور علامة الكأس على إحدى الرغبات لا يعني القبول النهائي ووجود احتمالية قبول أعلى لتخصص ما عن غيره من التخصصات ذات اللون الأخضر، مشيرةً إلى أن ظهور علامة الكأس على الرغبة لا يستدعي نقلها إلى الرغبة الأولى، لافتةً إلى ضرورة الحرص على وجود العدد المناسب من الرغبات ذات المؤشر الأخضر ضمن قائمة الرغبات لرفع احتمالية الحصول على مقعد القبول.

يذكر أن اليوم (الخميس) كان آخر موعد لظهور نتائج الثانوية العامة بجميع مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، فيما ستكون الفترة من التاسع عشر حتى الواحد والعشرين من يوليو الحالي موعداً لإعلان نتائج القبول النهائي وتأكيد الاختيار.