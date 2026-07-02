Tomorrow (Friday) marks the first steps of the academic journey for high school graduates to reserve admission seats in public and private universities, as well as technical and vocational training colleges for the new academic year 1448 AH through the national unified admission platform (Qabul).



The platform indicated that the period from July 3rd to the 18th of this month will be the momentary selection period, during which results will be continuously updated based on the weighted score and the levels of competition among applicants, with indicators of potential admission opportunities appearing based on preferences. It noted that if the color green appears on one of the preferences, it indicates a high likelihood of acceptance, while if the color red appears on one of the preferences, it indicates a low likelihood of acceptance.



It confirmed that the appearance of the trophy symbol on one of the preferences does not mean final acceptance and that there is a higher likelihood of acceptance for one specialization over others with a green color. It also pointed out that the appearance of the trophy symbol on a preference does not necessitate moving it to the first preference, emphasizing the importance of having an appropriate number of preferences with a green indicator within the list of preferences to increase the chances of obtaining an admission seat.



It is worth mentioning that today (Thursday) was the last date for the announcement of the general secondary school results in all regions and governorates of the Kingdom, while the period from the 19th to the 21st of July will be the time for announcing the final admission results and confirming the selection.