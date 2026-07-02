بعد 3 عقود من العطاء.. الكردي والمليص يختتمان رحلة صناعة الأجيال

After more than three decades of dedication and commitment to the service of education, the curtain has fallen on a rich educational journey, during which Ali bin Saad Al-Kurdi and Saeed bin Ahmed Al-Malees bid farewell to the educational field, having presented an honorable model of devotion and service to the nation, and contributed to the building of successive generations, leaving behind a professional and human legacy that will remain a source of appreciation and pride.



Ali bin Saad Al-Kurdi moved between several schools in Jeddah as a student counselor, distinguished by his wisdom and closeness to the students. He was known for his ability to contain educational problems and provide effective solutions, becoming an example of a successful educator who combines firmness with empathy. He earned the respect of educational leaders, school principals, and parents for his sincere efforts that contributed to the development of students' personalities and the enhancement of positive values among them.



On the other hand, Saeed bin Ahmed Al-Malees provided an outstanding experience in development and creativity, having worked in the Training and Scholarship Administration at Jeddah Education, contributing to the implementation of many technical and organizational initiatives that developed the work environment and improved performance efficiency. He continued his contributions after moving to the Institute of Intellectual Education, presenting innovative educational and training models that contributed to the development of educational programs, serving students, and supporting the educational field with his extensive expertise.

Their contributions were not limited to performing job tasks but extended to instilling values, supporting colleagues, sharing experiences, and creating a motivating educational environment, which earned them the love and respect of everyone who worked with them over many years.

In an atmosphere filled with loyalty, several educational leaders, colleagues, and friends celebrated their honoring, appreciating their rich journey, affirming that what they presented represents an honorable model of national giving, and that their impact will remain present in the memory of education and in the hearts of the generations they contributed to educating and nurturing.

This distinction was not a coincidence but rather an extension of a rich family and educational legacy, linked to what their parents and ancestors instilled in them of values of knowledge, work, and community service. Ali Al-Kurdi and Saeed Al-Malees belong to two prominent families from the village of Al-Raihan, known as among the first families to contribute to the advancement of education in the southern region. Their fathers and family members played a significant role in spreading knowledge and supporting the early stages of education. They carried this message with loyalty, continuing the legacy of their parents in serving education and the nation, leaving a bright mark that will remain a testament to their giving and sincerity.

The attendees confirmed that retirement is not the end of a journey of giving but the beginning of a new phase where a person's impact remains through the knowledge and work they have provided, noting that Ali Al-Kurdi and Saeed Al-Malees have set a model to be emulated in commitment, creativity, and loyalty to the message of education.

The honoring ceremony concluded with prayers for their continued health and wellness, that God bless them for their sincere efforts, and that what they have given in knowledge and work be weighed in their favor, in appreciation of an educational journey that extended for more than three decades, characterized by dedication, excellence, and achievement, and will remain a source of inspiration for everyone who carries the message of education.