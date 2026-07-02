بعد أكثر من ثلاثة عقود من العطاء والإخلاص في خدمة التربية والتعليم، أسدل الستار على مسيرة تربوية حافلة، ودّع خلالها علي بن سعد الكردي وسعيد بن أحمد المليص الميدان التعليمي، بعد أن قدّما نموذجاً مشرفاً في التفاني وخدمة الوطن، وأسهما في بناء أجيال متعاقبة، تاركين إرثاً مهنياً وإنسانياً سيظل محل تقدير واعتزاز.

بعد 3 عقود من العطاء.. الكردي والمليص يختتمان رحلة صناعة الأجيال


تنقّل علي بن سعد الكردي بين عدد من مدارس جدة موجهاً طلابياً، وتميّز بحكمته وقربه من الطلاب، وعُرف بقدرته على احتواء المشكلات التربوية وتقديم الحلول الفاعلة، حتى أصبح مثالاً للمربي الناجح الذي يجمع بين الحزم والاحتواء، ونال تقدير القيادات التعليمية وقادة المدارس وأولياء الأمور، لما قدمه من جهود مخلصة أسهمت في تنمية شخصية الطلاب وتعزيز القيم الإيجابية لديهم.

بعد 3 عقود من العطاء.. الكردي والمليص يختتمان رحلة صناعة الأجيال


في الجانب الآخر، قدّم سعيد بن أحمد المليص تجربة متميزة في التطوير والإبداع، حيث عمل في إدارة التدريب والابتعاث بتعليم جدة، وأسهم في تنفيذ العديد من المبادرات التقنية والتنظيمية التي أسهمت في تطوير بيئة العمل ورفع كفاءة الأداء. كما واصل عطاؤه بعد انتقاله إلى معهد التربية الفكرية، مقدماً نماذج تعليمية وتربوية مبتكرة أسهمت في تطوير البرامج التعليمية، وخدمة الطلاب، ودعم الميدان التربوي بخبراته الممتدة.
ولم يكن عطاؤهما مقتصراً على أداء المهام الوظيفية، بل امتد إلى غرس القيم، ودعم الزملاء، ونقل الخبرات، وصناعة بيئة تعليمية محفزة، ما جعلهما يحظيان بمحبة واحترام كل من عمل معهما على مدار سنوات طويلة.
وفي أجواء مفعمة بالوفاء، احتفى عدد من القيادات التربوية والزملاء والأصدقاء بتكريمهما، تقديراً لمسيرتهما الحافلة، مؤكدين أن ما قدماه يمثِّل نموذجاً مشرفاً للعطاء الوطني، وأن أثرهما سيبقى حاضراً في ذاكرة التعليم، وفي نفوس الأجيال التي أسهما في تعليمها وتربيتها.
ولم يكن هذا التميُّز وليد الصدفة، بل كان امتداداً لإرثٍ أسري وتربوي عريق، ارتبط بما غرسه الآباء والأجداد من قيم العلم والعمل وخدمة المجتمع. وينتمي علي الكردي وسعيد المليص إلى أسرتين عريقتين من قرية الريحان، عُرفتا بأنهما من أوائل الأسر التي أسهمت في نهضة التعليم بالمنطقة الجنوبية، وكان لآبائهما وأفراد عائلتيهما دورٌ بارز في نشر العلم ودعم مسيرة التعليم في مراحلها الأولى. وحملا هذه الرسالة بكل وفاء، ليواصلا مسيرة الآباء في خدمة التعليم والوطن، ويتركا بصمة مشرقة ستظل شاهدة على عطائهما وإخلاصهما.
وأكد الحضور أن التقاعد ليس نهاية لمسيرة العطاء، بل بداية لمرحلة جديدة يبقى فيها أثر الإنسان بما قدمه من علم وعمل، مشيرين إلى أن علي الكردي وسعيد المليص قدّما نموذجاً يُحتذى في الالتزام والإبداع والوفاء لرسالة التربية والتعليم.
واختُتم حفل التكريم بالدعاء لهما بدوام الصحة والعافية، وأن يبارك الله لهما فيما قدماه من جهود مخلصة، وأن يجعل ما بذلاه من علم وعمل في موازين حسناتهما، تقديراً لمسيرة تربوية امتدت لأكثر من ثلاثة عقود، كانت عنواناً للإخلاص والتميز والإنجاز، وستبقى مصدر إلهام لكل من يحمل رسالة التربية والتعليم.