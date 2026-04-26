احتفل فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن سعيد بزواج ابنته من الشاب علي بن عبدالرحمن السبر، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور جمع من الأقارب والأصدقاء.
وقد سادت المناسبة أجواء من الفرح والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة.
Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Saeed celebrated the marriage of his daughter to the young man Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Sabr, in one of the wedding halls in Riyadh, with a gathering of relatives and friends in attendance.
The occasion was filled with joy and happiness, as the attendees exchanged congratulations and well wishes for this happy event, asking God to grant the newlyweds success and happiness.