احتفل فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن سعيد بزواج ابنته من الشاب علي بن عبدالرحمن السبر، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور جمع من الأقارب والأصدقاء.


وقد سادت المناسبة أجواء من الفرح والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة.