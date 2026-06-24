كشفت أمانة جدة لـ«عكاظ»، عن تلقي شكاوى من سكان المبنى رقم 2 والمبنى رقم 3 بخصوص وجود ملاحظات على الوحدات السكنية، التي نشرت «عكاظ» تفاصيلها عن 4 عمائر سكنية في وسط جدة أظهرت تقارير فنية وجود عيوب هندسية بها.

وأشارت الأمانة، إلى اتخاذها الإجراءات النظامية بإصدار أمر بالإخلاء. وقال المتحدث الرسمي لأمانة جدة محمد البقمي، رداً على استفسارات «عكاظ» بشأن المجمع السكني في وسط جدة، الذي صدر أمر الإخلاء بشأنه، والذي نشر في الصحيفة (الثلاثاء) 8 محرم 1448هـ الموافق 23 يونيو 2026م، تحت عنوان: («عكاظ» تكشف تفاصيل تعويض الـ360 مليوناً.. شقق فاخرة ابتلعت أموال السكان..أمانة جدة: أخلوا الأبراج!). إن المجمع السكني المذكور صدر له رخصة بناء بتاريخ 2 رجب 1436هـ، وبعد ورود شكاوى من بعض السكان في المبنى رقم 2 والمبنى رقم 3 بخصوص وجود ملاحظات على الوحدات السكنية، وحفاظاً على سلامة الساكنين والممتلكات، كلفت الأمانة فريقاً فنياً مختصاً بمعاينة المجمع المشار إليه، وأظهرت نتائج الفحص الفني وجود ملاحظات تتطلب تنفيذ أعمال معالجة إنشائية، وتم إصدار رخصة ترميم بتاريخ 17 محرم 1446هـ ونظراً لعدم إتمام عملية الترميم حتى تاريخه، صدر إشعار نهائي بإخلاء المبنى وإلزام المطور بعمل الترميم بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.

«الأعلى للقضاء»: الدعاوى اختصاص «المنازعات»

في شأن ذي صلة، علمت «عكاظ» أن المجلس الأعلى للقضاء حسم أخيراً تنازع الاختصاص في عدد من دعاوى الملّاك بعد صدور حكمين؛ أحدهما من محكمة الاستئناف، والآخر من لجنة الفصل في المخالفات والمنازعات التمويلية تضمن كل منهما عدم الاختصاص. وأكد قرار المجلس أن الدعوى ناشئة عن الالتزامات التعاقدية بين الطرفين وليست منازعة في حق عيني على عقار وفقاً للمادة 26 من نظام المعاملات المدنية، وبعد الدراسة والمداولة قررت اللجنة أن القضية من اختصاص لجنة الفصل في المخالفات والمنازعات التمويلية.

الملّاك لـ«عكاظ»: شكراً للأمانة

عدد من الملّاك ممن اشتروا الشقق السكنية نقداً أو من خلال التمويل العقاري شدّدوا على أنهم ما زالوا يعانون من استقطاع ما متوسطه 7 آلاف ريال شهرياً من مرتباتهم رغم عدم انتفاعهم من العقار وإخلاء بعض السكان شققهم، مطالبين بإيقاف الاستقطاع الشهري.

وقالوا: إن المشروع مجمع سكني مملوك لصندوق استثماري عقاري، يتبع شركة مالية لبنك محلي، وأضافوا أنهم اشتروا الشقق من مطور عقاري يتبع الشركة المالية عبر نظام الهيئة العامة للعقار وفي المجمع السكني اتحاد ملاك، وبعضهم اشترى نقداً وآخرون تملّكوا من خلال برنامج «سكني» بوزارة الإسكان.

وعدّد الملّاك في أحاديثهم لـ«عكاظ» عيوب المجمع السكني، وأشاروا إلى أنها عيوب في التصميم والتنفيذ والهيكل الإنشائي، وشملت مشكلات في الأساسات والأعمدة والعوازل والتسرّبات، إضافة إلى أعطال في التكييف والمصاعد والسباكة والكهرباء، ما أثر على سلامة المباني وقيمتها السوقية.

ويتمسك الملّاك بأنهم اشتروا الوحدات وأتموا جميع الإجراءات النظامية والتمويلية دون علم بالعيوب الجوهرية، وأنهم خاطبوا الشركة المالية المسؤولة ووزارة البلديات والإسكان والبنك المركزي وأمانة جدة.

وعبّر الملّاك عن تقديرهم لأمانة محافظة جدة لمتابعتها وتجاوبها السريع في إيفاد لجنة فنية مختصة للوقوف على أوضاع المباني وإعداد تقرير هندسي انتهى بإثبات العيوب الفنية والأمر بالإخلاء حفاظاً على سلامتهم.

وبيّن الملّاك أن المستثمرين في أسهم الصندوق أنفقوا 360 مليون ريال من الصندوق العقاري المغلق.

قانوني: 3 أركان للتعويض

المحامي وليد العتيبي، سلّط الضوء على آليات التعويض عن الأضرار، وقال: إن دعوى المطالبة لها 3 أركان رئيسية: الأول، يجب أن يكون الضرر محققاً وفعلياً، ويشترط فيه أن يكون حقيقياً لا مجرد احتمال، وقابلاً للإثبات بالأدلة وله قيمة مالية أو معنوية محددة.

وأضاف المحامي العتيبي، أن دعوى التعويض عن الضرر وفقاً لأحكام نظام المعاملات المدنية تهدف إلى تعويض الضرر بشكل كامل من خلال إعادة المتضرر إلى وضعه الذي كان عليه قبل وقوع الضرر. إذ تنص المادة 127 من النظام على أن تقدير الضرر يتم من خلال معرفة الخسارة التي لحقت بالمتضرر، وتحديد الفعل الضار، كما يحدد النظام عدة شروط يجب توافرها لقبول دعوى التعويض أمام المحكمة، أبرزها، وقوع خطأ من المتسبب بالضرر (المدعي عليه)، حدوث ضرر للمدعي، سواء كان خسارة فعلية أو خسارة فرصة محققة، وأن يكون الضرر مباشراً، وأن يؤدي الضرر إلى المساس بمصلحة مشروعة، ولا يكون مخالفاً للأنظمة، وأن يكون الضرر محققاً وليس ضرراً محتملاً في المستقبل مع وجود علاقة سببية بين الخطأ والضرر، ويجب أن تُرفع الدعوى من صاحب المصلحة أو من يمثله قانونياً، مع تقديم الأدلة التي تثبت وقوع الخطأ والضرر والعلاقة السببية بينهما.

المحكمة تقدّر قيمة الضرر

المحامي العتيبي أوضح أن المحكمة تأخذ بعين الاعتبار عوامل عدة لتحديد قيمة التعويض عن الضرر النفسي والمعنوي، منها حجم وطبيعة الضرر النفسي والأدلة المقدمة التي تثبت الضرر، ويتولى القاضي تقدير التعويض عن الضرر إما بشكل مباشر أو بالاستعانة بأهل الخبرة، وقد أتاح نظام المعاملات المدنية في المادة 138 التعويض عن الضرر المعنوي، حيث تقوم المحكمة بتقدير الضرر المعنوي الذي لحق بالمتضرر، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار نوع الضرر وطبيعته إضافة إلى خصائص الشخص المتضرر، وحول سقوط المطالبة بالتعويض بالتقادم ذكر المحامي أن المادة 143 من نظام المعاملات المدنية نصت على أن لا تُسمع دعوى التعويض الناشئة عن الفعل الضار بانقضاء (3) سنوات من تاريخ علم المتضرر بوقوع الضرر وبالمسؤول عنه. وفي جميع الأحوال لا تُسمع الدعوى بانقضاء (10) سنوات من تاريخ وقوع الضرر، أما إذا كانت دعوى التعويض ناشئة عن جريمة؛ فإنه لا يمتنع سماعها ما دامت الدعوى الجزائية لم يمتنع سماعها.