The General Directorate of Border Guard today held the exhibition "A Nation Without Violators"; aimed at raising awareness about the importance of adhering to border security regulations and reporting violators, at a shopping mall in the city of Arar in the Northern Borders Region, and it will continue until April 19, 2026.



The exhibition is part of the media and communication efforts of the Ministry of Interior's campaign "A Nation Without Violators," represented by its security sectors, to educate about the border security system and the penalties imposed on those who facilitate the entry of violators into the Kingdom, transport them within it, shelter them, or provide any assistance to them in any form.



The Border Guard called for cooperation with security agencies by reporting violators of the border security system by calling the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and at the numbers (994), (999), and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.