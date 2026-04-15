أقامت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود اليوم معرض «وطن بلا مخالف»؛ بهدف تعزيز الوعي بأهمية الالتزام بنظام أمن الحدود والإبلاغ عن مخالفيه، في مجمع تجاري بمدينة عرعر بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، ويستمر حتى 19 أبريل 2026.


ويأتي المعرض ضمن الجهود الإعلامية والاتصالية لحملة وزارة الداخلية «وطن بلا مخالف»، ممثلة في قطاعاتها الأمنية، للتعريف بنظام أمن الحدود والعقوبات المترتبة على من يسهّل دخول المخالفين إلى المملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو إيواءهم أو تقديم أي مساعدة لهم بأي شكل من الأشكال.


ودعا حرس الحدود إلى التعاون مع الجهات الأمنية عبر الإبلاغ عن مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود بالاتصال على الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، وعلى الأرقام (994) و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.