The Culture and Arts Association, in collaboration with the Journalists' Association in Jeddah and the Cultural Word Salon, organized the annual Eid celebration for intellectuals, artists, and media professionals last Sunday at the association's headquarters. The event was attended by a large crowd that filled the halls and corridors, reflecting the vibrancy of the cultural scene and the cohesion of its components.



The atmosphere of the celebration was in harmony with the spirit of Eid, as guests were welcomed with flowers and chocolates, and attendees exchanged congratulations and well-wishes. In this scene, the phrase "Happy New Year" felt more like a shared experience than just a greeting, embodying a collective state that everyone was living.



The program included several artistic and cultural segments, featuring folk performances that showcased the diversity of the local heritage, along with poetic contributions from several poets, enriching the evening and giving it a varied creative dimension.



A cultural and artistic segment was dedicated to discussing the journey of the late artist Talal Maddah, during which milestones from his experience were revisited. The musical band performed a selection of his works, including his famous song "Happy New Year," which brought warmth back to the evening and connected the moment of celebration with a still-present artistic memory.



This event is organized as part of efforts to enhance communication among creators, activate cultural and artistic movement, and create spaces for meetings that contribute to supporting the cultural scene, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the cultural sector and enhancing its community presence.



For his part, the Director of the Saudi Journalists Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Saeed, confirmed that this celebration is part of the association's ongoing activities aimed at strengthening relationships among journalists, media professionals, and intellectuals across various specialties and activities.



He noted that the association in Jeddah will offer several courses and discussion sessions that will serve the journalistic community in Jeddah, based on the roles and objectives of the Saudi Journalists Association, contributing to supporting journalistic specialization and transferring knowledge between generations, as well as keeping up with modern journalism.



At the end of the event, the Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sobaih, appreciated the presence and engagement of intellectuals, artists, and media professionals, emphasizing that this qualitative presence reflects the awareness and vitality of the cultural community.



He also praised the collaboration of the Cultural Word Salon, supervised by Nabila Mahjoub, and its active role in presenting quality initiatives that contribute to enriching the cultural scene, while also valuing the participation of the Saudi Journalists Association in Jeddah, under the supervision of Mohammed Al-Saeed, for its impactful presence that enhances the integration between institutions.



He pointed out that this gathering reflects the spirit of the Saudi cultural community and embodies its social message based on partnership, unifying efforts, and creating an impact that extends beyond the boundaries of the event.