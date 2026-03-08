يواصل أفراد الكشافة المشاركون في معسكر الخدمة الرمضاني، الذي تشرف عليه جمعية الكشافة العربية السعودية، تقديم خدماتهم التطوعية لضيوف الرحمن في المسجد الحرام، مستفيدين من مهاراتهم في قراءة الخرائط الإرشادية واستخدامها.


ويستعين الكشافة بالخرائط التي أصدرتها الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي لإرشاد المعتمرين والمصلين إلى مواقع الخدمات داخل الحرم وساحاته، بما يشمل المداخل والمخارج ودورات المياه والسلالم والمصاعد ومختلف المرافق الخدمية.


وتأتي هذه الجهود امتدادًا لخبرات الكشافة المتراكمة خلال مشاركاتهم في مواسم الحج في المشاعر المقدسة، حيث اعتادوا استخدام الخرائط الإرشادية لمساعدة الحجاج التائهين وإرشادهم إلى مقارهم في منى وعرفات ومزدلفة.


وأكد عدد من القادة الكشفيين أن إتقان قراءة الخرائط من المهارات الأساسية التي يتدرب عليها الكشاف منذ المراحل الأولى، ما يمكّنهم من توظيفها لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن بسرعة ودقة، في إطار تكامل الجهود لخدمة المعتمرين وتيسير أداء عباداتهم.