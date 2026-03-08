The scouts participating in the Ramadan service camp, overseen by the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association, continue to provide their volunteer services to the guests of Allah in the Grand Mosque, utilizing their skills in reading and using guiding maps.



The scouts rely on the maps issued by the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque to guide the pilgrims and worshippers to service locations within the mosque and its courtyards, including entrances, exits, restrooms, stairs, elevators, and various service facilities.



These efforts are an extension of the accumulated experiences of the scouts during their participation in the Hajj seasons in the holy sites, where they have become accustomed to using guiding maps to assist lost pilgrims and direct them to their locations in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.



A number of scout leaders confirmed that mastering map reading is one of the essential skills that scouts are trained in from the early stages, enabling them to utilize it to serve the guests of Allah quickly and accurately, as part of the integrated efforts to assist the pilgrims and facilitate their worship.