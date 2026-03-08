انتقل إلى رحمة الله الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن أحمد السلمان، أحد أعيان ومؤرخي جلاجل، عن عمر ناهز 101 عام.

وسيُصلى عليه غدًا (الإثنين) بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الشعيبة، على أن يُوارى الثرى في جلاجل.

وعُرف الفقيد بسيرته الطيبة وخلقه الرفيع وتواضعه، كما درس في كلية الشريعة، وعمل لسنوات في الجزائر، وأسهم خلال مسيرته في نشر العلم وخدمة المجتمع. كما ترك إرثًا علميًا من أبرزه كتابه المطبوع عن تاريخ جلاجل.

وسأل محبوه وتلاميذه الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أبناءه وأسرته وذويه الصبر والسلوان.