Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Suliman has passed away, one of the notable figures and historians of Al-Jalajil, at the age of nearly 101 years.

He will be prayed upon tomorrow (Monday) after the Asr prayer at Al-Shaiba Mosque, and he will be laid to rest in Al-Jalajil.

The deceased was known for his good character, noble morals, and humility. He studied at the Faculty of Sharia and worked for several years in Algeria, contributing throughout his career to the dissemination of knowledge and community service. He also left a scientific legacy, the most notable of which is his published book on the history of Al-Jalajil.

His loved ones and students have asked Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his children, family, and relatives with patience and solace.