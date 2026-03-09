In the province of Jeddah, during the month of Ramadan, the manifestations of familiarity and compassion are renewed through communal iftar tables that gather fasting individuals in an atmosphere filled with warmth and closeness among families, relatives, and friends.



Many neighborhoods and facilities witness a significant turnout for the Ramadan iftar tables that are held in a family-oriented manner, where fasting individuals gather around a single table that reflects the spirit of solidarity and strengthens social bonds among community members.



Additionally, "Tables of Rahman" are spread across various neighborhoods in Jeddah, established by charitable individuals to serve those fasting at iftar time, embodying the values of mutual support and benevolence that characterize the month of Ramadan.



Volunteers from the youth of the neighborhoods participate in organizing these tables, welcoming the fasting individuals, and distributing meals that include dates, milk, juices, and the main dish, along with preparing the designated areas with lighting and carpets and cleaning them after iftar is over.