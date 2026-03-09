تتجدد في محافظة جدة خلال شهر رمضان مظاهر الألفة والتراحم من خلال موائد الإفطار الجماعي التي تجمع الصائمين في أجواء يسودها الود والتقارب بين الأهالي والأقارب والأصدقاء.


وتشهد العديد من الأحياء والمرافق إقبالاً على موائد الإفطار الرمضاني التي تقام بطابع عائلي، حيث يلتقي الصائمون حول سفرة واحدة تعكس روح التضامن وتعزز الروابط الاجتماعية بين أفراد المجتمع.


كما تنتشر في مختلف أحياء جدة «موائد الرحمن» التي يقيمها أهل الخير لخدمة الصائمين وقت الإفطار، في صورة تجسد قيم التكافل والإحسان التي يتميز بها شهر رمضان.


ويشارك متطوعون من شباب الأحياء في تنظيم هذه الموائد، واستقبال الصائمين وتوزيع الوجبات التي تشمل التمر واللبن والعصائر والوجبة الرئيسية، إلى جانب تجهيز الأماكن المخصصة بالإضاءة والسجاد وتنظيفها بعد انتهاء الإفطار.