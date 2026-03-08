The "Futoor Al-Awaleen" event, held at the Al-Jadiah Castle in Al-Rass Governorate, evoked the features of the old Ramadan table amidst a heritage atmosphere illuminated by lanterns and the aroma of Arabic coffee, with the presence of a number of locals, visitors, and heritage enthusiasts.



The event reflected social atmospheres that reminded attendees of the old iftar customs and the associated manifestations of solidarity and cohesion among community members, in a representation that embodied the locals' commitment to reviving and preserving the cultural heritage.



The event included the preparation of a traditional table that showcased the components of the traditional dining experience in the Al-Qassim region, where dishes famous in the area were served alongside dates, Arabic coffee, traditional sweets, and beverages that were linked to Ramadan tables in the past.



Accompanying the event were heritage sessions in the castle's courtyards, where attendees exchanged conversations in an atmosphere reminiscent of the old lifestyle, contributing to strengthening the new generations' connection to the cultural heritage and solidifying its social values.



Khalid Al-Jadiah explained that "Futoor Al-Awaleen" has become a social tradition that embodies the spirit of cooperation and mutual support among community members, and it helps introduce the younger generation to authentic Ramadan customs, indicating that the event is not limited to merely restoring the appearance of the table but aims to highlight the values associated with it, such as sharing, respecting the elderly, and enhancing the spirit of community.



He noted that choosing Al-Jadiah Castle as the venue for the event gives it a historical dimension, as visitors experience a blend of the heritage site, the traditional table, and the Ramadan atmosphere.



Al-Jadiah Castle in Al-Rass Governorate is considered one of the heritage sites that attract visitors and those interested in the cultural heritage of the Al-Qassim region.