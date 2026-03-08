استحضرت فعالية «فطور الأولين»، التي أُقيمت في قلعة جدعية بمحافظة الرس، ملامح المائدة الرمضانية القديمة وسط أجواء تراثية أضاءتها الفوانيس وعبق القهوة العربية، بحضور عدد من الأهالي والزوار والمهتمين بالتراث.


وعكست الفعالية أجواءً اجتماعية أعادت إلى الأذهان عادات الإفطار قديمًا وما ارتبط بها من مظاهر التكاتف والتلاحم بين أفراد المجتمع، في صورة جسّدت حرص الأهالي على إحياء الموروث الشعبي والمحافظة عليه.


وتضمنت الفعالية إعداد سفرة شعبية جسّدت مكونات المائدة التقليدية في منطقة القصيم، حيث قُدمت أطباق اشتهرت بها المنطقة إلى جانب التمر والقهوة العربية والحلويات الشعبية والمشروبات التقليدية التي ارتبطت بموائد رمضان في الماضي.


وصاحبت الفعالية جلسات تراثية في ساحات القلعة، تبادل خلالها الحضور الأحاديث في أجواء تحاكي نمط الحياة قديمًا، بما يسهم في تعزيز ارتباط الأجيال الجديدة بالموروث الثقافي وترسيخ قيمه الاجتماعية.


وأوضح خالد الجدعي أن «فطور الأولين» بات تقليدًا اجتماعيًا يجسّد روح التعاون والتكافل بين أفراد المجتمع، ويسهم في تعريف النشء بالعادات الرمضانية الأصيلة، مبينًا أن الفعالية لا تقتصر على استعادة شكل المائدة فحسب، بل تسعى إلى إبراز القيم التي ارتبطت بها من مشاركة واحترام لكبير السن وتعزيز روح الجماعة.


وأشار إلى أن اختيار قلعة جدعية مقرًا للفعالية يمنحها بعدًا تاريخيًا، إذ يعيش الزائر تجربة تجمع بين المكان التراثي والمائدة الشعبية والأجواء الرمضانية.


وتُعد قلعة جدعية بمحافظة الرس من المواقع التراثية التي تستقطب الزوار والمهتمين بالموروث الشعبي في منطقة القصيم.