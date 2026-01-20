The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received today (Tuesday) in his office the student Lama bint Bandar bin Zaid Al-Suhaili, the winner of the Prince Faisal bin Bandar Award for Excellence and Creativity in its second session 1445, congratulating her on obtaining her master's degree from the Department of Media at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at King Saud University with honors for the academic year 1447, wishing her success and prosperity.



Al-Suhaili expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Riyadh for his keen interest in supporting students in the region and encouraging creativity and excellence among Saudi youth, emphasizing that winning the Prince Faisal bin Bandar Award for Excellence and Creativity in its second session was a great aid for her to continue her journey of scientific excellence and creativity.



The Prince of Riyadh received a copy of the master's thesis of student Lama Al-Suhaili titled "Strategies for Building Digital Content in Government Entities on the X Platform and Its Relation to Promoting the Programs of Saudi Vision 2030."