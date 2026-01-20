استقبل أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الطالبة لمى بنت بندر بن زيد السهلي، الفائزة بجائزة الأمير فيصل بن بندر للتميز والإبداع في الدورة الثانية 1445، مقدماً التهنئة لحصولها على الماجستير من قسم الإعلام بكلية العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية في جامعة الملك سعود بتقدير امتياز للعام الجامعي 1447، متمنياً لها التوفيق والسداد.
وأعربت السهلي عن شكرها وتقديرها لأمير منطقة الرياض على حرصه واهتمامه بدعم الطلاب والطالبات في المنطقة وتحفيز الإبداع والتميز لدى الشباب السعودي، مؤكدة أن فوزها بجائزة الأمير فيصل بن بندر للتميز والإبداع في الدورة الثانية كان خير معين لها على مواصلة مسيرة التميز والإبداع العلمي.
وتسلم أمير الرياض نسخة من رسالة الماجستير للطالبة لمى السهلي المعنونة بـ «إستراتيجيات بناء المحتوى الرقمي في الجهات الحكومية في منصة إكس وعلاقته بترويج برامج رؤية السعودية 2030».
The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received today (Tuesday) in his office the student Lama bint Bandar bin Zaid Al-Suhaili, the winner of the Prince Faisal bin Bandar Award for Excellence and Creativity in its second session 1445, congratulating her on obtaining her master's degree from the Department of Media at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at King Saud University with honors for the academic year 1447, wishing her success and prosperity.
Al-Suhaili expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Riyadh for his keen interest in supporting students in the region and encouraging creativity and excellence among Saudi youth, emphasizing that winning the Prince Faisal bin Bandar Award for Excellence and Creativity in its second session was a great aid for her to continue her journey of scientific excellence and creativity.
The Prince of Riyadh received a copy of the master's thesis of student Lama Al-Suhaili titled "Strategies for Building Digital Content in Government Entities on the X Platform and Its Relation to Promoting the Programs of Saudi Vision 2030."