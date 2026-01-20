استقبل أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الطالبة لمى بنت بندر بن زيد السهلي، الفائزة بجائزة الأمير فيصل بن بندر للتميز والإبداع في الدورة الثانية 1445، مقدماً التهنئة لحصولها على الماجستير من قسم الإعلام بكلية العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية في جامعة الملك سعود بتقدير امتياز للعام الجامعي 1447، متمنياً لها التوفيق والسداد.


وأعربت السهلي عن شكرها وتقديرها لأمير منطقة الرياض على حرصه واهتمامه بدعم الطلاب والطالبات في المنطقة وتحفيز الإبداع والتميز لدى الشباب السعودي، مؤكدة أن فوزها بجائزة الأمير فيصل بن بندر للتميز والإبداع في الدورة الثانية كان خير معين لها على مواصلة مسيرة التميز والإبداع العلمي.


وتسلم أمير الرياض نسخة من رسالة الماجستير للطالبة لمى السهلي المعنونة بـ «إستراتيجيات بناء المحتوى الرقمي في الجهات الحكومية في منصة إكس وعلاقته بترويج برامج رؤية السعودية 2030».