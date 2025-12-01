The mother of the specialist and lecturer in institutional communication and media strategies, Munther Tayeb, has passed away. The prayer for her will be held after the Asr prayer today (Tuesday) at Al-Muhaini Mosque in Riyadh.



The family of the deceased is receiving condolences and sympathy at their home in Riyadh, asking Allah to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace. "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return."