انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، والدة المتخصص والمحاضر في إستراتيجيات التواصل المؤسسي والإعلام منذر طيب، وستُقام الصلاة عليها بعد صلاة العصر اليوم (الثلاثاء) في جامع المهيني بمدينة الرياض.


ويتلقى ذوو الفقيدة العزاء والمواساة في منزل الأسرة الكائن بالرياض، سائلين الله أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها الصبر والسلوان. «إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون».