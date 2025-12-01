كرّمت الكلية الملكية البريطانية لطب الأطفال أستاذ غدد الصماء وسكري الأطفال بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز البروفيسور عبدالمعين عيد الأغا؛ تقديراً لجهوده في تنظيم 44 اختباراً لزمالة الـMRCPCH بمدينة جدة، التي أسهمت في تأهيل 2,175 طبيباً وطبيبة في تخصص طب الأطفال.


ويأتي هذا التكريم نظير الدور البارز الذي لعبه الأغا في تعزيز مسار التعليم الطبي المتخصص، وترسيخ مكانة جدة وجهةً أساسيةً لإجراء اختبارات الزمالة وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، ما يعكس التطور الكبير الذي يشهده القطاع الصحي في المملكة والدعم الذي تقدمه القيادة لرفع كفاءة الكوادر الطبية.


وأعرب البروفيسور الأغا عن اعتزازه بهذا التقدير الدولي، مؤكداً أنه ثمرة عمل جماعي وتعاون بين مختلف الجهات المعنية، مشيراً إلى أن دعم القيادات كان عنصراً محوريّاً في نجاح هذا المشروع النوعي.