The British Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health honored Professor Abdulmaeen Eid Al-Agha, a pediatric endocrinologist at King Abdulaziz University, in recognition of his efforts in organizing 44 MRCPCH fellowship examinations in Jeddah, which contributed to the training of 2,175 doctors in the field of pediatrics.



This honor comes in light of the prominent role Al-Agha played in enhancing the path of specialized medical education and establishing Jeddah as a key destination for conducting fellowship examinations according to the highest global standards, reflecting the significant development witnessed in the health sector in the Kingdom and the support provided by the leadership to enhance the efficiency of medical staff.



Professor Al-Agha expressed his pride in this international recognition, affirming that it is the result of collective work and cooperation among various stakeholders, noting that the support of leadership was a pivotal element in the success of this qualitative project.