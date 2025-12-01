كرّم محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، بمقر المحافظة اليوم (الإثنين)، عدداً من موظفي مكتب الأحوال المدنية بالأحساء؛ تقديراً لجهودهم المميزة في تحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء خلال الفترة الماضية، بحضور مدير عام الأحوال المدنية بالمنطقة الشرقية هند بنت فهد الزويد، ومدير مكتب الأحوال المدنية بالأحساء عثمان الشهري، وعددٍ من منسوبي الأحوال المدنية.


وأكد الأمير سعود، خلال اللقاء، أهمية مواصلة تطوير العمل الميداني والخدمي، مشيداً بما حققه موظفو الأحوال المدنية من نتائج إيجابية انعكست على جودة الخدمة المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، مثمّناً جهودهم وانضباطهم في أداء المهمات الموكلة إليهم.


من جانبها أكدت الزويد أن هذا التكريم يمثل حافزاً لمواصلة العمل بكل جدٍّ ومهنية، وبذل مزيد من الجهود؛ لتحقيق مستهدفات القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.