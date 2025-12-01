كرّم محافظ الأحساء الأمير سعود بن طلال بن بدر، بمقر المحافظة اليوم (الإثنين)، عدداً من موظفي مكتب الأحوال المدنية بالأحساء؛ تقديراً لجهودهم المميزة في تحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء خلال الفترة الماضية، بحضور مدير عام الأحوال المدنية بالمنطقة الشرقية هند بنت فهد الزويد، ومدير مكتب الأحوال المدنية بالأحساء عثمان الشهري، وعددٍ من منسوبي الأحوال المدنية.
وأكد الأمير سعود، خلال اللقاء، أهمية مواصلة تطوير العمل الميداني والخدمي، مشيداً بما حققه موظفو الأحوال المدنية من نتائج إيجابية انعكست على جودة الخدمة المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، مثمّناً جهودهم وانضباطهم في أداء المهمات الموكلة إليهم.
من جانبها أكدت الزويد أن هذا التكريم يمثل حافزاً لمواصلة العمل بكل جدٍّ ومهنية، وبذل مزيد من الجهود؛ لتحقيق مستهدفات القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, honored a number of employees from the Civil Status Office in Al-Ahsa today (Monday) at the governorate's headquarters; in recognition of their outstanding efforts in improving the level of services provided and enhancing performance efficiency during the past period, in the presence of the General Director of Civil Status in the Eastern Province, Hind bint Fahd Al-Zuwaid, the Director of the Civil Status Office in Al-Ahsa, Othman Al-Shahri, and a number of Civil Status employees.
Prince Saud emphasized during the meeting the importance of continuing to develop field and service work, praising the positive results achieved by the Civil Status employees that reflected on the quality of service provided to citizens and residents, appreciating their efforts and discipline in carrying out the tasks assigned to them.
For her part, Al-Zuwaid confirmed that this honor represents an incentive to continue working with diligence and professionalism, and to exert more efforts to achieve the sector's objectives and improve the services provided to beneficiaries.