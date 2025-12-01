The Governor of Al-Ahsa, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, honored a number of employees from the Civil Status Office in Al-Ahsa today (Monday) at the governorate's headquarters; in recognition of their outstanding efforts in improving the level of services provided and enhancing performance efficiency during the past period, in the presence of the General Director of Civil Status in the Eastern Province, Hind bint Fahd Al-Zuwaid, the Director of the Civil Status Office in Al-Ahsa, Othman Al-Shahri, and a number of Civil Status employees.



Prince Saud emphasized during the meeting the importance of continuing to develop field and service work, praising the positive results achieved by the Civil Status employees that reflected on the quality of service provided to citizens and residents, appreciating their efforts and discipline in carrying out the tasks assigned to them.



For her part, Al-Zuwaid confirmed that this honor represents an incentive to continue working with diligence and professionalism, and to exert more efforts to achieve the sector's objectives and improve the services provided to beneficiaries.