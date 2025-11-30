صدر قرار بتكليف اللواء عبدالله بن درعان الدرعان مديراً لمرور منطقة الرياض.
وعبَّر الدرعان عن اعتزازه بالتكليف الذي اعتبره دافعاً لخدمة الدين والوطن.
A decision has been issued to appoint Major General Abdullah bin Driaan Al-Draiaan as the Director of Traffic for the Riyadh Region.
Al-Draiaan expressed his pride in the appointment, which he considered a motivation to serve the religion and the homeland.