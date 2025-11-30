التقى محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيزاليوم (الأحد) مدير مرور الطائف المعيَّن حديثاً العقيد فيصل بن سعيد الغامدي، بحضور مدير شرطة المحافظة اللواء عبدالله الخنفري، ومدير المرور السابق العميد مشبب القحطاني.
وهنأ الأمير سعود بن نهار العقيد الغامدي بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق في مهمات عمله، مشيداً بجهود العميد القحطاني ومنسوبي المرور خلال الفترة الماضية لتفانيهم في عملهم.
وقدَّم العقيد الغامدي شكره وتقديره لمحافظ الطائف على اهتمامه ودعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لجميع القطاعات الحكومية.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, met today (Sunday) with the newly appointed Traffic Director of Taif, Colonel Faisal bin Saeed Al-Ghamdi, in the presence of the Director of Police for the province, Major General Abdullah Al-Khanfari, and the former Traffic Director, Brigadier General Mushabab Al-Qahtani.
Prince Saud bin Nahar congratulated Colonel Al-Ghamdi on his appointment, wishing him success in his duties, and praising the efforts of Brigadier General Al-Qahtani and the traffic personnel during the past period for their dedication to their work.
Colonel Al-Ghamdi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Taif for his interest, support, and continuous follow-up of all government sectors.