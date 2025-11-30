The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, met today (Sunday) with the newly appointed Traffic Director of Taif, Colonel Faisal bin Saeed Al-Ghamdi, in the presence of the Director of Police for the province, Major General Abdullah Al-Khanfari, and the former Traffic Director, Brigadier General Mushabab Al-Qahtani.



Prince Saud bin Nahar congratulated Colonel Al-Ghamdi on his appointment, wishing him success in his duties, and praising the efforts of Brigadier General Al-Qahtani and the traffic personnel during the past period for their dedication to their work.



Colonel Al-Ghamdi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Taif for his interest, support, and continuous follow-up of all government sectors.