التقى محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيزاليوم (الأحد) مدير مرور الطائف المعيَّن حديثاً العقيد فيصل بن سعيد الغامدي، بحضور مدير شرطة المحافظة اللواء عبدالله الخنفري، ومدير المرور السابق العميد مشبب القحطاني.


وهنأ الأمير سعود بن نهار العقيد الغامدي بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق في مهمات عمله، مشيداً بجهود العميد القحطاني ومنسوبي المرور خلال الفترة الماضية لتفانيهم في عملهم.


وقدَّم العقيد الغامدي شكره وتقديره لمحافظ الطائف على اهتمامه ودعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لجميع القطاعات الحكومية.