The Al-Balawi family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for the passing of Abdullah Al-Balawi's mother, who passed away into the mercy of Allah early the day before yesterday (Thursday).



The funeral prayer was held after the afternoon prayer at Al-Thunayan Mosque in the Al-Safa neighborhood in Jeddah, and her body was laid to rest in Al-Salihiya Cemetery next to Al-Quraigri Mosque.



The mourning is being held at the family home located in the Al-Safa neighborhood, next to Izzam Mosque in Jeddah.