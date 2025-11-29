استقبل آل البلوي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة والدة عبدالله البلوي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر أمس الأول (الخميس).
وأُديت الصلاة عليها بعد صلاة العصر في مسجد الثنيان بحي الصفا في جدة، وووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية بجوار جامع القريقري.
ويُقام العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الصفا، بجوار مسجد عزام في جدة.
The Al-Balawi family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for the passing of Abdullah Al-Balawi's mother, who passed away into the mercy of Allah early the day before yesterday (Thursday).
The funeral prayer was held after the afternoon prayer at Al-Thunayan Mosque in the Al-Safa neighborhood in Jeddah, and her body was laid to rest in Al-Salihiya Cemetery next to Al-Quraigri Mosque.
The mourning is being held at the family home located in the Al-Safa neighborhood, next to Izzam Mosque in Jeddah.