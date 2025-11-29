استقبل آل البلوي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة والدة عبدالله البلوي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر أمس الأول (الخميس).


وأُديت الصلاة عليها بعد صلاة العصر في مسجد الثنيان بحي الصفا في جدة، وووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة الصالحية بجوار جامع القريقري.


ويُقام العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي الصفا، بجوار مسجد عزام في جدة.