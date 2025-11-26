The young Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Admawi celebrated his wedding to the daughter of Engineer Omar Yahya Fran (may he rest in peace) at one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of a number of relatives, friends, and colleagues. The attendees were filled with joy as they congratulated the groom in an atmosphere full of happiness.

The attendees wished the groom a happy married life.