احتفل الشاب خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن أحمد الأدماوي، بزفافه إلى ابنة المهندس عمر يحيى فران (يرحمه الله) بإحدى قاعات الأفراح في جدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء. وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قدموا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة.

وتمنى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة.