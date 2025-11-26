احتفل الشاب خالد بن عبدالعزيز بن أحمد الأدماوي، بزفافه إلى ابنة المهندس عمر يحيى فران (يرحمه الله) بإحدى قاعات الأفراح في جدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء. وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قدموا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة.
وتمنى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة.
The young Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Admawi celebrated his wedding to the daughter of Engineer Omar Yahya Fran (may he rest in peace) at one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of a number of relatives, friends, and colleagues. The attendees were filled with joy as they congratulated the groom in an atmosphere full of happiness.
The attendees wished the groom a happy married life.