احتفل العميد علي بن محمد صالح الصقير، من منسوبي المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني سابقاً، بعقد قران ابنه ربيع، على ابنة عمه العميد عبدالخالق بن محمد صالح الصقير، من منسوبي إدارة الدفاع المدني بمنطقة مكة المكرمة سابقاً.


وأقيم حفل عقد القران في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بجدة، واقتصر الحضور على أفراد الأسرة والعائلة في أجواء تسودها الفرحة والمباركة.