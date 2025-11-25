قدم نائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه ومواساته لأبناء عبدالمحسن بن محمد العبيكان في وفاته (رحمه الله)، وذلك في زيارة لمقر العزاء بالرياض.
وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيد ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
The Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Al-Obaikan for his passing (may God have mercy on him) during a visit to the mourning site in Riyadh.
He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in His vast paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.