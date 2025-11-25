The Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of Abdulmohsen bin Mohammed Al-Obaikan for his passing (may God have mercy on him) during a visit to the mourning site in Riyadh.



He asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a place in His vast paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.