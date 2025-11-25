قدم نائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، تعازيه ومواساته لأبناء عبدالمحسن بن محمد العبيكان في وفاته (رحمه الله)، وذلك في زيارة لمقر العزاء بالرياض.


وسأل الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيد ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.