احتفل الشاب خالد بن يعقوب مُقري بزواجه من ابنة السيد أحمد بن موسى محزري، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة أبوعريش، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء، وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قدموا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة وفي احتفالية محفوفة بشدى روائح الفل والكادي. وتمنى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة. فيما عبّر العريس وأقاربه عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم.
The young Khalid bin Yaqub Muqri celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Mr. Ahmed bin Musa Mahzari, in one of the wedding halls in Abu Arish Governorate, amidst the presence of several relatives, friends, and colleagues. The attendees were filled with joy as they congratulated the groom in a festive atmosphere filled with the scents of jasmine and oud. The guests wished the groom a happy married life. Meanwhile, the groom and his relatives expressed their gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy.