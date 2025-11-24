احتفل الشاب خالد بن يعقوب مُقري بزواجه من ابنة السيد أحمد بن موسى محزري، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة أبوعريش، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والزملاء، وغمر الفرح الحضور الذين قدموا التهنئة للعريس في أجواء مليئة بالبهجة وفي احتفالية محفوفة بشدى روائح الفل والكادي. وتمنى الحضور للعريس حياة زوجية سعيدة. فيما عبّر العريس وأقاربه عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم.