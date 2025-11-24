The young Khalid bin Yaqub Muqri celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Mr. Ahmed bin Musa Mahzari, in one of the wedding halls in Abu Arish Governorate, amidst the presence of several relatives, friends, and colleagues. The attendees were filled with joy as they congratulated the groom in a festive atmosphere filled with the scents of jasmine and oud. The guests wished the groom a happy married life. Meanwhile, the groom and his relatives expressed their gratitude and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy.