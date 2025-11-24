قدّم محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الأحد)، واجب العزاء والمواساة لوكيل المحافظة مصلح بن حمدان البقمي في وفاة والدته، خلال زيارته منزل الأسرة.
ودعا الأمير سعود بن نهار الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Deputy Governor, Muslih bin Hamdan Al-Buqami, on the passing of his mother during his visit to the family home yesterday (Sunday).
Prince Saud bin Nahar prayed to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.