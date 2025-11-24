The Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, offered his condolences and sympathy to the Deputy Governor, Muslih bin Hamdan Al-Buqami, on the passing of his mother during his visit to the family home yesterday (Sunday).



Prince Saud bin Nahar prayed to God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family with patience and solace.