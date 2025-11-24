قدّم محافظ الطائف الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الأحد)، واجب العزاء والمواساة لوكيل المحافظة مصلح بن حمدان البقمي في وفاة والدته، خلال زيارته منزل الأسرة.


ودعا الأمير سعود بن نهار الله أن يتغمّد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم ذويها الصبر والسلوان.