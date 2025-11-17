Reis Salem bin Reis bin Mahfouz celebrated the marriage contract of his sons Salem and Abdulrahman to the daughters of Salem bin Mahfouz and Faisal Al-Amoudi, in one of the celebration halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of a number of family and friends who offered their congratulations and blessings to the newlyweds, asking God for their success and happiness.



The ceremony was adorned with Hadhrami music and folk games.