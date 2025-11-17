احتفل ريس سالم بن ريس بن محفوظ بعقد قران نجليه سالم وعبدالرحمن على ابنتي سالم بن محفوظ، وفيصل العمودي، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات بجدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعريسين، سائلين الله لهما التوفيق والسعادة.


وازدان الحفل بالشرح الحضرمي والألعاب الشعبية.