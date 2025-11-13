The Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Nasser bin Jraid Al-Jraid (may God have mercy on him), (a former employee of the Riyadh Region Emirate), after the Asr prayer today (Thursday) at King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh.



Also attending the prayer with the Deputy Emir of Riyadh were several officials and a group of citizens.



After the prayer, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, asking Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.