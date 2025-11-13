أدى نائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الخميس)، صلاة الميت على ناصر بن جريد الجريد (رحمه الله)، (أحد منسوبي إمارة منطقة الرياض سابقًا)، وذلك في جامع الملك خالد بالرياض.


كما أدى الصلاة مع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض عدد من المسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.


وعقب الصلاة قدم الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن العزاء لذوي الفقيد، سائلًا الله العلي القدير، أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.