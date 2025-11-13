فعّل مستشفى الملك عبدالله ببيشة، ممثلاً في قسم التوعية الصحية، ونموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، وقطاع بيشة المركزي، فعاليات الشهر العالمي لسرطان الرئة، من خلال تنظيم فعالية توعوية في العيادات الخارجية بالمستشفى، تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية الوقاية والكشف المبكر عن المرض.
وشهدت الفعالية مشاركة عدد من الكوادر الطبية والفنية، الذين قدّموا استشارات صحية للمراجعين ومرتادي المعرض، إلى جانب تقديم نصائح حول أهمية الإقلاع عن التدخين وطرق الوقاية من العوامل المسببة لأمراض الرئة، كما جرى توزيع مطويات تثقيفية وقياس العلامات الحيوية للحضور.
وتضمّنت الفعالية أركاناً توعوية وتفاعلية لتعريف الزوار بعوامل الخطر والأعراض المبكرة وطرق الفحص المبكر، إضافةً إلى تفاعل واسع ومشاركات مجتمعية من الزوار والمراجعين، بما يعزز ثقافة الوقاية ويُسهم في دعم الجهود الوطنية للتوعية بالأمراض المزمنة.