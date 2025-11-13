The King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, represented by the Health Awareness Department, the Saudi Healthcare Model, and the Central Bisha Sector, activated the World Lung Cancer Month by organizing an awareness event in the outpatient clinics of the hospital, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection of the disease.

The event witnessed the participation of several medical and technical staff who provided health consultations to visitors and attendees of the exhibition, in addition to offering advice on the importance of quitting smoking and ways to prevent factors that cause lung diseases. Educational pamphlets were also distributed, and vital signs were measured for attendees.

The event included awareness and interactive corners to inform visitors about risk factors, early symptoms, and early screening methods, along with extensive interaction and community participation from visitors and patients, which enhances the culture of prevention and contributes to supporting national efforts to raise awareness about chronic diseases.