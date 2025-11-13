فعّل مستشفى الملك عبدالله ببيشة، ممثلاً في قسم التوعية الصحية، ونموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، وقطاع بيشة المركزي، فعاليات الشهر العالمي لسرطان الرئة، من خلال تنظيم فعالية توعوية في العيادات الخارجية بالمستشفى، تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية الوقاية والكشف المبكر عن المرض.
وشهدت الفعالية مشاركة عدد من الكوادر الطبية والفنية، الذين قدّموا استشارات صحية للمراجعين ومرتادي المعرض، إلى جانب تقديم نصائح حول أهمية الإقلاع عن التدخين وطرق الوقاية من العوامل المسببة لأمراض الرئة، كما جرى توزيع مطويات تثقيفية وقياس العلامات الحيوية للحضور.
وتضمّنت الفعالية أركاناً توعوية وتفاعلية لتعريف الزوار بعوامل الخطر والأعراض المبكرة وطرق الفحص المبكر، إضافةً إلى تفاعل واسع ومشاركات مجتمعية من الزوار والمراجعين، بما يعزز ثقافة الوقاية ويُسهم في دعم الجهود الوطنية للتوعية بالأمراض المزمنة.
مستشفى الملك عبدالله ببيشة يُفعّل الشهر العالمي لسرطان الرئة
فعّل مستشفى الملك عبدالله ببيشة، ممثلاً في قسم التوعية الصحية، ونموذج الرعاية الصحية السعودي، وقطاع بيشة المركزي، فعاليات الشهر العالمي لسرطان الرئة، من خلال تنظيم فعالية توعوية في العيادات الخارجية بالمستشفى، تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية الوقاية والكشف المبكر عن المرض.
The King Abdullah Hospital in Bisha, represented by the Health Awareness Department, the Saudi Healthcare Model, and the Central Bisha Sector, activated the World Lung Cancer Month by organizing an awareness event in the outpatient clinics of the hospital, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection of the disease.
The event witnessed the participation of several medical and technical staff who provided health consultations to visitors and attendees of the exhibition, in addition to offering advice on the importance of quitting smoking and ways to prevent factors that cause lung diseases. Educational pamphlets were also distributed, and vital signs were measured for attendees.
The event included awareness and interactive corners to inform visitors about risk factors, early symptoms, and early screening methods, along with extensive interaction and community participation from visitors and patients, which enhances the culture of prevention and contributes to supporting national efforts to raise awareness about chronic diseases.