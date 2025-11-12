استقبل الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، جموع المعزين في وفاة الأميرة وفاء بنت بندر بن خالد، في منزله بجدة.


وتقدّم المعزين عدد من الأمراء وكبار المسؤولين والمواطنين الذين قدّموا واجب العزاء والمواساة، سائلين الله للفقيدة الرحمة والمغفرة، ولأسرتها الصبر والسلوان.


وكانت الصلاة على الفقيدة قد أُديت أمس (الثلاثاء)، ثم ووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.