استقبل الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، جموع المعزين في وفاة الأميرة وفاء بنت بندر بن خالد، في منزله بجدة.
وتقدّم المعزين عدد من الأمراء وكبار المسؤولين والمواطنين الذين قدّموا واجب العزاء والمواساة، سائلين الله للفقيدة الرحمة والمغفرة، ولأسرتها الصبر والسلوان.
وكانت الصلاة على الفقيدة قد أُديت أمس (الثلاثاء)، ثم ووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz received the crowds of mourners for the passing of Princess Wafa bint Bandar bin Khalid at his home in Jeddah.
A number of princes, senior officials, and citizens were among the mourners who offered their condolences and sympathy, asking God to grant mercy and forgiveness to the deceased, and patience and solace to her family.
The prayer for the deceased was performed yesterday (Tuesday), and her body was laid to rest in Al-Mu'alla Cemetery in Mecca.