Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz received the crowds of mourners for the passing of Princess Wafa bint Bandar bin Khalid at his home in Jeddah.



A number of princes, senior officials, and citizens were among the mourners who offered their condolences and sympathy, asking God to grant mercy and forgiveness to the deceased, and patience and solace to her family.



The prayer for the deceased was performed yesterday (Tuesday), and her body was laid to rest in Al-Mu'alla Cemetery in Mecca.