شيعت جموع من أهالي الطائف اليوم (الأربعاء)، جثمان مسفر بن عيضة الربيعي، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، إثر مرضٍ عضال لم يمهله طويلاً.


وأديت الصلاة على الفقيد في مسجد عبدالله بن عباس بالطائف، ودفن في مقبرة العطاء ببلاد ربيع.


ويتقبل ذووه العزاء في استراحة الحمراء بمركز السر بالطائف.