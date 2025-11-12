A large crowd of people from Taif today (Wednesday) attended the funeral of Musfer bin Aida Al-Rubaie, who passed away to the mercy of Allah due to a prolonged illness that did not spare him for long.



The prayer for the deceased was held at the Abdullah bin Abbas Mosque in Taif, and he was buried in the Al-Ataa Cemetery in the land of Rabea.



His family is receiving condolences at the Al-Hamra Lounge in the Al-Sar Center in Taif.