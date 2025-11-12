قدَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في اتصال هاتفي تعازيه ومواساته لوزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان في وفاة شقيقه (رحمه الله).
وسأل الأمير فيصل بن بندر الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيد ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.
وأعرب البنيان عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة الرياض على تعازيه ومواساته.
The Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, in a phone call regarding the death of his brother (may God have mercy on him).
Prince Faisal bin Bandar asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a spacious place in Paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.
Al-Bunyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Riyadh Region for his condolences and sympathy.