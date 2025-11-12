قدَّم أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في اتصال هاتفي تعازيه ومواساته لوزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان في وفاة شقيقه (رحمه الله).


وسأل الأمير فيصل بن بندر الله العلي القدير أن يرحم الفقيد ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم ذويه الصبر والسلوان.


وأعرب البنيان عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة الرياض على تعازيه ومواساته.