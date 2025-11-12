The Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, in a phone call regarding the death of his brother (may God have mercy on him).



Prince Faisal bin Bandar asked Almighty God to have mercy on the deceased, grant him a spacious place in Paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.



Al-Bunyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Riyadh Region for his condolences and sympathy.