Lieutenant General Mahmoud Mohamed Ali Nazer passed away into the mercy of God Almighty at dawn yesterday (Saturday). The deceased was the husband of Zain Hamid Abu Zanadah (may God have mercy on them) and the father of Captain Marwan, Captain Walid, Fatima, and Omaima (may God have mercy on her), as well as Dr. Sama and Dr. Suad.



Condolences for men and women will be accepted at the home of the deceased located in the Al-Salama neighborhood in Jeddah.