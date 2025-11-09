انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اللواء محمود محمد علي ناظر، فجر أمس (السبت)، والفقيد زوج زين حامد أبو زنادة (رحمهما الله)، ووالد كل من الكابتن مروان، والكابتن وليد، وفاطمة، وأميمة (رحمها الله)، والدكتورة سماء، والدكتورة سعاد.


ويُتقبل العزاء للرجال وللنساء في منزل الفقيد الكائن بحي السلامة في جدة.