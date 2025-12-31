نال الدكتور المهندس كريم الشبل درجة الدكتوراه في الهندسة التقنية التفاعلية بتقدير ممتاز من جامعة كامبريدج – كلية الهندسة بالمملكة المتحدة، عقب مناقشة علمية رفيعة المستوى أشادت خلالها لجنة التحكيم بعمق الطرح وقيمة الإسهامات البحثية والأفكار المبتكرة التي تضمنتها الأطروحة.