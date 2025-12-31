نال الدكتور المهندس كريم الشبل درجة الدكتوراه في الهندسة التقنية التفاعلية بتقدير ممتاز من جامعة كامبريدج – كلية الهندسة بالمملكة المتحدة، عقب مناقشة علمية رفيعة المستوى أشادت خلالها لجنة التحكيم بعمق الطرح وقيمة الإسهامات البحثية والأفكار المبتكرة التي تضمنتها الأطروحة.
Dr. Engineer Karim Al-Shibl earned his PhD in Interactive Technical Engineering with distinction from the University of Cambridge - Faculty of Engineering in the United Kingdom, following a high-level scientific discussion during which the judging committee praised the depth of the presentation and the value of the research contributions and innovative ideas included in the thesis.