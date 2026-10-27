The Governor of Sana'a, Major General Abdulghani Sharif, affirmed that the Yemeni tribes are the foundation and pillar of Yemen, and that they have been engaged in confronting the Houthi project since the very first moment of the coup. He stated that they have a history and historical positions, having supported the revolutions of September 26 and October 14, and provided their best men in defense of the revolution, the republic, and independence. They have remained present in various national turning points. In an interview with "Okaz," he said that the harsh conditions faced by "our people in Sana'a, Al-Jawf, Amran, Al-Mahwit, Dhamar, and other areas of the country still show that there are national and tribal symbols and honorable positions, and various forms of political and tribal struggle rejecting the authority of the Houthi militias." He pointed out the ongoing monitoring of tribal movements and positions rejecting Houthi practices, including the recent discussions regarding the positions of the Khawlan Al-Tayal tribes, one of the largest tribes in Sana'a Governorate, in light of the assaults and assassination incidents that targeted some sheikhs and figures. The tribes of Sana'a have their known history and national positions. He clarified that the "Fajr Yemen" operation has a significant meaning; it is considered a dawn for liberation from the terrorist Houthi militias, a dawn for the return of the state and the republic, and a dawn of hope for every Yemeni who has been exhausted by wars and suffering. It is a comprehensive national path that will not stop until the state is restored in its true sense, a state of institutions and law, not a state of militias and parallel armed entities. The Governor of Sana'a addressed important topics through the following dialogue:

The Yemeni Tribes: The Pillar of the Nation

* How do you view the interaction of the Yemeni tribes with the "Fajr Yemen" operation, and what does this operation mean to you?

** The Yemeni tribes are the foundation and pillar of this nation, and they have been engaged in confronting the Houthi project since the very first moment of the coup. They have a history and historical positions, having supported the revolutions of September 26 and October 14, and provided their best men in defense of the revolution, the republic, and independence. They have remained present in various national turning points, and today, the Yemeni tribes are well aware of who brought the country to this catastrophe. The terrorist Houthi militias have confiscated the state, looted its resources, impoverished the people, burdened them with taxes and levies, violated freedoms, and dragged the youth into wars that serve a project aimed at turning Yemen into a source of threat to the security and stability of the region.

Despite the harsh conditions faced by our people in Sana'a, Al-Jawf, Amran, Al-Mahwit, Dhamar, and other areas of the country, there are still national and tribal symbols and honorable positions, and various forms of political and tribal struggle rejecting the authority of the militias. We are in contact with many tribal sheikhs, especially in Sana'a Governorate, and we consult with them regarding the developments and existing challenges, taking necessary measures and positions in coordination with the relevant authorities, to enhance the resilience of our people, protect their rights and dignity, and contribute to unifying national efforts to restore the state and end the coup of the terrorist Houthi militias, in a way that serves the fateful national battle of our people. These conditions are receiving attention from the political leadership, which directs us to follow up on events and provide whatever support and assistance is possible within the available resources.

As for the "Fajr Yemen" operation, we view it as a culmination of our people's cumulative struggles and sacrifices since the coup of the terrorist Houthi militias. It unites the words of Yemenis, consolidates the position and decision, and opens the way for restoring the state and its institutions and ending the coup.

The "Fajr Yemen" operation has a significant meaning; it is a dawn for liberation from the terrorist Houthi militias, a dawn for the return of the state and the republic, and a dawn of hope for every Yemeni who has been exhausted by wars and suffering. It is a comprehensive national path that will not stop until the state is restored in its true sense, a state of institutions and law, not a state of militias and parallel armed entities.

What we are witnessing today of tribal and political movements in several areas, and what the people of Taiz are writing in terms of resilience, heroism, and sacrifices, reinforces our confidence that Yemenis are capable of overcoming this ordeal, restoring their state, and liberating their homeland.

We Monitor the Conditions of Our People in Sana'a

* What messages do you receive from the Yemeni tribes in the provinces still under the control of the Houthi militias, specifically the tribes of Sana'a Governorate?

** We are following the conditions of our people in Sana'a and the other provinces, and we know that people have suffered greatly. They have endured what is unbearable from the oppression of the terrorist Houthi militias over the past years. People are tired of taxes and levies, the interruption of salaries, the looting of resources, forced conscription, violations of freedoms, and assaults on the status of sheikhs and tribal customs. We are monitoring what is happening in terms of tribal movements and positions rejecting these practices, including the recent discussions regarding the positions of the Khawlan Al-Tayal tribes, one of the largest tribes in Sana'a Governorate, in light of the assaults and assassination incidents that targeted some sheikhs and tribal figures. The tribes of Sana'a have their known history and national positions, and they cannot be judged solely based on some crowds gathered by the terrorist Houthi militias under conditions of oppression, fear, and need. As the President of the Leadership Council expressed to our people in Sana'a: You are our people and our kin, and we are from you, and you are from us, and between us and you is nothing but good. Our disagreement is not with the tribes or with the people of Sana'a, Saada, Amran, or others, but with the terrorist Houthi militias and their sectarian project that has confiscated the state and the rights of citizens.

We recognize that many of our people in the interior cannot express their positions freely, and therefore our duty is to protect them and not expose them to danger, work to alleviate their suffering, and keep communication channels open with them, especially since this battle is for them and to liberate them from the priestly militias.

The Yemeni Tribes Challenge the Circumstances

* Some say that the Houthi militias have managed to subdue the tribes and weaken their role; what is your response?

** The Yemeni tribe has a long history and has gone through hardships and difficult circumstances, but it has remained steadfast in maintaining its existence, status, and customs. The terrorist Houthi militias exploited the conditions of war, division, and the weakness of state institutions, using oppression, intimidation, taxes, and conscription to impose their authority over society and the tribe. Since the coup, dozens of tribal uprisings against the militias have been established, and the tribe still possesses the spirit of resilience and rejection of anything militia-related. There are narratives from Houthi-affiliated media that confuse the positions of the tribes through directed media, but the struggles and positions of the Yemeni tribes are evidenced by reality and battles on the fronts with the national army. The tribe is not a single sheikh or a single position, but rather its men, people, customs, and history. We trust that the Yemeni tribes will continue to maintain their status and national role, and that their true future lies in a state that respects their customs and protects the rights of its citizens, not under the authority of militias that impose their will by force of arms.

The Values and Honor of Our People in Sana'a

* What message do you send to the sheikhs and dignitaries of the tribes in Sana'a and the other provinces?

** Our message to them is one of brotherhood, love, and appreciation. They are our people and our kin, and they are the people of honor, values, wisdom, and principles. What the political leadership is doing, represented by the Leadership Council, the government, the armed forces, and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the cradle of Islam and Arabism, is to lift the injustice and oppression that has afflicted our people from the terrorist Houthi militias and restore security and stability to our country and a decent life. The tribes have endured much, lost their best men and youth, and the suffering of the people has become greater than can be described. Today, we call on all sheikhs and political leaders in Sana'a Governorate to preserve the lives of the youth and not to drag them into wars and assaults against their Yemeni brothers in other provinces in service of the absurd project.

Our doors are open to all sheikhs, dignitaries, and national figures, and our goal is one: to end the coup, restore the state, and bring security and stability back to Yemen.

The Sons of the Tribes on Various Fronts

* What do you expect from the Yemeni tribes in supporting the armed forces and restoring the state?

** The sons of the Yemeni tribes are present on various fronts since the very first moment of the Houthi coup, standing side by side with their brothers from the armed forces, offering their blood and souls in defense of the homeland and the republic. These men are not distant from the army or the national battle; they are at its core, including leaders, officers, and soldiers, as well as martyrs, wounded, and those stationed. The sacrifices of the sons of Sana'a Governorate and its symbols have reached the martyrdom of the parliamentary sheikh Rabish Ali Wahban Al-Ali and Sheikh Muhammad Mashli Al-Harmali, for example, among many others at the forefront alongside their brothers in the armed forces and security. Many leaders and sheikhs in Sana'a Governorate have given many martyrs and wounded and continue to make sacrifices that are a source of pride even today, as the sons of Sana'a Governorate are at the heart of the national battle to restore the state from the militias. The army is made up of the sons of this people, and the tribes are an integral part of it. We want a unified national army that includes the sons of Yemen from various provinces, with a doctrine that defends the republic, the constitution, and the sovereignty of the state, not loyalty to a tribe, party, or region. What we need today is to strengthen this cohesion and provide support and assistance to the armed forces. We say with pride: the tribes that supported the revolutions of September and October still have their sons today in the heart of the national battle, making sacrifices in defense of Yemen and the republic against the terrorist Houthi militias.

Taiz: The Source of Revolutionaries and Heroes

* How do you view the confrontations in Taiz, and what do the sacrifices of its people represent?

** Taiz is not just a city resisting; Taiz is the icon of the homeland, the source of revolutionaries, and the fortress of the republic that has never bowed to tyranny. Taiz is the spirit of the Yemeni revolution, from which the free, thinkers, and fighters emerged, carrying the torches of change and contributing to shaping major national transformations. Taiz, which was at the forefront of the struggle against imamate and tyranny, stands today proudly against the terrorist Houthi militias, providing the world with a lesson in resilience, sacrifice, and steadfastness.

Taiz has suffered from unjust siege, bombardment, and destruction, and has given its best men and youth, but it has not broken nor compromised its republic and dignity. The more the siege intensifies, the more its people are determined to live and be free. We follow with pride and admiration the heroism of the armed forces, the resistance, and the people of Taiz, who have transitioned from a phase of resilience and absorbing the shock to initiative and national action, proving that the will of the people cannot be crushed, no matter how brutal the militias are. Taiz is not just a military front; it is the beating heart of the republic, a symbol of national dignity, and its steadfastness is not just a defense of one city, but a defense of all of Yemen and of the right of its generations to freedom, state, and equal citizenship.

We say to our people in Taiz: You are the pride of Yemen and the symbol of its dignity, and your sacrifices are a trust on all our shoulders. Your pain is our pain, and your blood is our blood, and the fate of Sana'a and Taiz is one. Taiz will remain, as history has known it, a source of revolutionaries, a fortress of the republic, and a banner of freedom that will not break.

Taiz Needs Unity of Voice* In your opinion, what does Taiz need today to end the siege and overcome the current situation?** Taiz Governorate needs, first and foremost, to unify its voice and decision, and to place the interests of the city and its people above any narrow disputes or calculations. It needs to unify political and military efforts, enhance coordination between state institutions, and provide the necessary support to the armed forces. Most importantly, Taiz should not be left alone to bear the burdens of confrontation and siege, as its battle is not just a battle of a governorate, but a cause for the entire nation. A comprehensive national position is required, a unified political and military decision, and institutional coordination among various concerned parties, which contributes to ending the siege and restoring security and stability. Taiz also needs to open roads, improve services, ensure the delivery of food and medicine, and care for the families of martyrs, the wounded, and the displaced. Taiz does not ask for charity from anyone; Taiz demands its right, and the right of its people to live in dignity and security like the rest of the sons of Yemen. We appreciate the support of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Yemen, and we look forward to their continued support for the government, state institutions, and the armed forces.

Saudi Arabia: A Neighbor and Support for Yemen

* How do you view the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and what do you look forward to in the coming phase?** The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a brother, neighbor, and support for Yemen, and between the two countries are relations of brotherhood, neighborliness, history, and a shared destiny. We appreciate what the Kingdom has provided in terms of political, economic, humanitarian, and military support over the past years and its long history of partnership and support, standing by the Yemeni people and the institutions of its state. We look forward to the continuation of this role, especially in supporting the political leadership, the government, and the armed forces, improving economic and service conditions, and supporting efforts to restore the state and end the coup. The Kingdom has provided generous and unparalleled brotherly support in various developmental and economic fields for decades, with schools, hospitals, and roads witnessing this unlimited brotherly support. Moreover, the support of our brothers in Saudi Arabia is not limited to financial or economic support but encompasses all aspects of life. We cannot speak of the role of the Kingdom without recalling the millions of Yemeni expatriates on its soil, who found job opportunities and a decent life there, becoming a solid bridge of brotherhood between the two peoples. The Yemeni expatriate is not just a worker seeking his livelihood; he is a support for his family and a key contributor to the national economy. The remittances of expatriates have been and continue to be a lifeline for millions of Yemenis, supporting families, alleviating poverty, and bolstering markets and the economy amid the harsh conditions our country is experiencing. Therefore, we look with great appreciation at the Kingdom's hosting of our expatriate children, and we want Yemen to return as a safe and stable state, a neighbor and partner in the security of the region, not a battleground for militias and external projects.

"Fajr Yemen" is Heading in the Right Direction

* How do you assess the level of coordination and readiness among the armed forces and national forces in light of the "Fajr Yemen" operation, and what do you look forward to in the coming phase?** We are today more optimistic and confident than ever before, and we see that the "Fajr Yemen" operation is moving in the right direction, according to a clear national vision, and that signs of goodness are beginning to appear on the horizon. The truth is that the Yemeni legitimacy is living today an important moment of political and military harmony and consensus, with a shared understanding among the political leadership and national forces that the phase requires unifying ranks, positions, and decisions, and directing efforts towards a single goal: restoring the state and ending the coup of the terrorist Houthi militias. We see that this harmony represents a real point of strength and enhances our confidence in the coming phase, especially with the convergence of positions, strengthening coordination among national forces, and rallying around the political leadership represented by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, and his fellow council members. The sons of the armed forces and the Yemeni tribes are present on various fronts, enjoying a high national spirit, and they have proven over the past years that they are up to the responsibility and are ready to sacrifice everything in defense of the republic. We appreciate the significant role of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their continued support for the legitimate leadership and armed forces, and we look forward to continuing these efforts to enhance opportunities for achieving security and stability. We say with confidence: the "Fajr Yemen" operation will mark the beginning of a new national phase, in which the word, leadership, and decision will unite, the page of the coup will be turned, and the state and the republic will return to all the sons of Yemen.

The Tribes of Yemen: A Shared Destiny

* Some try to portray the conflict as if it is a confrontation between tribes or regions of Yemen; what is your stance on that?* What is being circulated in this regard is not accurate, and we assure you that we are one country. Between us and the tribes of Yemen, there is nothing but brotherhood, kinship, neighborliness, history, and a shared destiny. The people of Sana'a are our people, the people of Saada are our people, and the people of Amran, Dhamar, Al-Mahwit, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Aden, Hadramout, and all the provinces of Yemen are our people and kin.

Our disagreement is not with a tribe, region, or sect, but with the terrorist Houthi militias and their sectarian project that has invaded our Yemeni society, confiscated the state and the rights of the people, and imposed years of war and suffering on Yemenis. We reject turning political disagreements into vendettas between tribes or regions, or allowing citizens to pay the price for crimes they did not commit.

We do not want one tribe to triumph over another; rather, we want the state to triumph over chaos, the law over the authority of arms, and the republic over the militia project. Yemen is the homeland of all, and the republic is a right for everyone.

The Houthi Militias Have Impoverished the People

* Do you see that the Houthi militias have begun to lose the tribal and social support they relied on?

** The terrorist Houthi militias have impoverished the people, looted resources, cut off salaries, burdened citizens with taxes and levies, and violated freedoms and tribal customs. These practices cannot pass without leaving deep effects in society. We are monitoring what is happening in some areas in terms of discontent, tribal positions, and protests, including the recent discussions regarding the positions of the Khawlan Al-Tayal tribes in light of the assaults that targeted some sheikhs and tribal figures. However, we also recognize that many citizens cannot express their positions freely, and that the repressive conditions make it difficult to measure the true level of support or rejection. People may endure to protect their families and children, and they may remain silent out of consideration for the circumstances, but silence is not always a sign of approval.

We see that the continuation of oppression, taxes, conscription, and violations undermines social trust in any authority, and that the future of Yemen cannot be built on oppression and coercion, but rather on justice, rights, and the rule of law.

The Yemeni People are Optimistic and Patient

* How do you view the future of Yemen in light of the ongoing targeting of civilians and civilian objects, and what is your vision for peace?** We are optimistic about the future of Yemen, despite all that our people have gone through in terms of wars and tragedies, because the Yemeni people are patient and cannot accept that their country remains hostage to the terrorist Houthi militias forever. These militias have not only confiscated the state and the rights of the people, but they have also expanded the scope of war, exposing civilians and civilian facilities to danger, and threatening the security of Yemen and its neighbors and international navigation in service of their absurd project. We strongly condemn the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, and we affirm that these practices require legal accountability, and that protecting the lives and properties of citizens is an obligation that should not be neglected. We are for peace, but we want a real, just, and sustainable peace, not just a temporary truce that allows the militias to reorganize and then resume war. The Yemenis have experienced truces and agreements, and they know that fragile peace, which is not based on real guarantees, does not end the suffering of the people.

True peace, in our view, can only be achieved through the return of the state and its institutions, ending the coup, and subjecting arms to the authority of the state and law, and not allowing the existence of armed formations outside official institutions. We do not want a war for the sake of war, nor do we want the bleeding of Yemeni blood to continue, but we also do not accept a peace that keeps the state absent, arms outside its authority, and the people under oppression. We want a state that governs everyone with justice, a national army that protects everyone, and a law that applies to everyone.

We are Advocates of Peace and Love

* What can you assure the sons of the tribes and citizens in areas controlled by the Houthi militias regarding their future after the state is restored?** We say to our people and kin in all provinces: The state we aspire to is your state, not a state of a tribe, party, or region. We do not want to exit one war only to enter into vendettas and retaliations, nor do we want the ordinary citizen to pay the price for the crimes of the terrorist Houthi militias in which he was not a party. We are advocates of peace and love, not advocates of revenge and vendettas.

We want a state that preserves rights, protects dignity, restores salaries and services, safeguards properties, and applies the law to everyone.

No tribe should be held responsible for the actions of an individual from it, nor should a citizen be punished because of his region or affiliation. We distinguish between the leaders of the militias involved in crimes and violations, and the citizens who have been misled, coerced, or found themselves in wartime circumstances. We emphasize the importance of the amnesty decisions announced by the President of the Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and we call on all those misled to lay down their arms and take advantage of the amnesty decision. We welcome the return of anyone who has renounced violence and arms outside state institutions, and who adheres to the constitution and law and participates in building the homeland.

Our message to our people in Sana'a, Saada, Amran, Al-Jawf, Al-Mahwit, Dhamar, and the other provinces is that the future of Yemen cannot be built on exclusion or revenge. The state we want is a state for all, protecting everyone, and opening its doors to anyone who wants to live under the republic, the constitution, and the law.