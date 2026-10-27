توقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) تطورات إيجابية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مؤكداً التزام موسكو بتنفيذ مشاريعها المشتركة مع إيران، وذلك خلال لقائه نظيره الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، على هامش القمة الثامنة لمنتدى الدول المصدرة للغاز.


وقال بوتين إنه بحث مع بزشكيان الأوضاع الإقليمية، مشدداً على حرص بلاده على تحقيق المصالح المشتركة، ومواصلة العمل في مشروع محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية. وكشف الرئيس الروسي أن التبادل التجاري بين البلدين ارتفع بنسبة 10.4% خلال الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من العام الحالي، واصفاً قمة منتدى الدول المصدرة للغاز بـ«المثمرة».


من جانبه، أعرب بزشكيان عن تقديره للدعم الروسي، مشيداً بالتعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي بين البلدين، والزيادة في حجم التبادل التجاري، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز التعددية وتوسيع التعاون بين الدول الخاضعة للعقوبات.


وذكرت الرئاسة الإيرانية أن المباحثات تناولت تعزيز التعاون في قطاعات النفط والغاز والطاقة، وزيادة التبادل الاقتصادي، في ظل استمرار التنسيق بين موسكو وطهران بشأن الملفات السياسية والإقليمية والضغوط الغربية المفروضة على البلدين.