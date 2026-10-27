توقع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) تطورات إيجابية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، مؤكداً التزام موسكو بتنفيذ مشاريعها المشتركة مع إيران، وذلك خلال لقائه نظيره الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان في العاصمة الروسية موسكو، على هامش القمة الثامنة لمنتدى الدول المصدرة للغاز.
وقال بوتين إنه بحث مع بزشكيان الأوضاع الإقليمية، مشدداً على حرص بلاده على تحقيق المصالح المشتركة، ومواصلة العمل في مشروع محطة بوشهر للطاقة النووية. وكشف الرئيس الروسي أن التبادل التجاري بين البلدين ارتفع بنسبة 10.4% خلال الأشهر الثمانية الأولى من العام الحالي، واصفاً قمة منتدى الدول المصدرة للغاز بـ«المثمرة».
من جانبه، أعرب بزشكيان عن تقديره للدعم الروسي، مشيداً بالتعاون السياسي والأمني والاقتصادي بين البلدين، والزيادة في حجم التبادل التجاري، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز التعددية وتوسيع التعاون بين الدول الخاضعة للعقوبات.
وذكرت الرئاسة الإيرانية أن المباحثات تناولت تعزيز التعاون في قطاعات النفط والغاز والطاقة، وزيادة التبادل الاقتصادي، في ظل استمرار التنسيق بين موسكو وطهران بشأن الملفات السياسية والإقليمية والضغوط الغربية المفروضة على البلدين.
Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) anticipated positive developments in the Middle East, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to implementing its joint projects with Iran, during his meeting with Iranian counterpart Masoud Bezhkishan in the Russian capital, Moscow, on the sidelines of the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
Putin stated that he discussed regional issues with Bezhkishan, emphasizing his country's eagerness to achieve mutual interests and continue working on the Bushehr nuclear power plant project. The Russian president revealed that trade between the two countries has increased by 10.4% during the first eight months of this year, describing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit as "fruitful."
For his part, Bezhkishan expressed his appreciation for Russian support, praising the political, security, and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the increase in trade volume, stressing the importance of enhancing multilateralism and expanding cooperation among countries under sanctions.
The Iranian presidency stated that the discussions addressed enhancing cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, and increasing economic exchange, amid ongoing coordination between Moscow and Tehran regarding political and regional files and the Western pressures imposed on both countries.