Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) anticipated positive developments in the Middle East, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to implementing its joint projects with Iran, during his meeting with Iranian counterpart Masoud Bezhkishan in the Russian capital, Moscow, on the sidelines of the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.



Putin stated that he discussed regional issues with Bezhkishan, emphasizing his country's eagerness to achieve mutual interests and continue working on the Bushehr nuclear power plant project. The Russian president revealed that trade between the two countries has increased by 10.4% during the first eight months of this year, describing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit as "fruitful."



For his part, Bezhkishan expressed his appreciation for Russian support, praising the political, security, and economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the increase in trade volume, stressing the importance of enhancing multilateralism and expanding cooperation among countries under sanctions.



The Iranian presidency stated that the discussions addressed enhancing cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, and increasing economic exchange, amid ongoing coordination between Moscow and Tehran regarding political and regional files and the Western pressures imposed on both countries.