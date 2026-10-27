هل تجاوز خالد تاجا التمثيل؟ وفاء موصللي: كنت أخشى إعادة مشهد العصا

The Syrian artist Wafa Moslelli shared striking details from behind the scenes of her participation in the series (Ayyam Shamiyya), recalling the beating scenes she had with the late artist Khaled Tajah, which she said were executed with great realism that evoked fear and pain during filming.

These statements came during Moslelli's appearance on the program (Al-Masrah) hosted by Maysoun Abu Assad, where she reminisced about the filming period of the famous work that was first aired in 1992, revealing aspects of the behind-the-scenes that have remained in her mind to this day.

She explained that she portrayed the character (Nazihah) in the series, while Khaled Tajah - may he rest in peace - played her husband (Abu Abdu), within one of the most prominent dramatic lines that formed the core of the events and contributed to the escalation of the main conflict of the work. She mentioned that the assault scenes she had with the artist Samia Al-Jazaeri were executed in a very realistic manner, pointing out that the beating with the stick caused them pain and left clear marks on their legs during filming.

She added that the director of the work was keen to place cushions for protection and to lessen the impact of the blows, but Khaled Tajah's intense immersion in the character made him continue performing the scenes with great enthusiasm, resulting in some blows reaching them despite the precautions taken. She noted that the intensity of the pain sometimes drove her and Samia Al-Jazaeri to real tears during filming, emphasizing that the goal was to add as much realism as possible to the dramatic events. She also pointed out that the request to reshoot those scenes would create a state of anxiety and fear for both of them, to the extent that they would exchange whispers of objection spontaneously whenever the director asked to reshoot the shot again.

She concluded her talk in a joking spirit, confirming that she still does not know whether Khaled Tajah intentionally aimed for that excessive realism or not, adding that she sometimes felt he enjoyed performing those scenes, to the extent that she and Samia Al-Jazaeri would try to push each other to the front of the scene to escape receiving the blows.