روت الفنانة السورية وفاء موصللي تفاصيل لافتة من كواليس مشاركتها في مسلسل (أيام شامية)، مستعيدةً مشاهد الضرب التي جمعتها بالفنان الراحل خالد تاجا، والتي قالت إنها كانت تُنفذ بواقعية كبيرة أثارت الخوف والألم خلال التصوير.

وجاءت تصريحات موصللي خلال استضافتها في برنامج (المسرح) الذي تقدمه ميسون أبو أسعد، حيث عادت بذاكرتها إلى فترة تصوير العمل الشهير الذي عُرض للمرة الأولى عام 1992، وكشفت جانباً من الكواليس التي ظلت عالقة في ذهنها حتى اليوم.

هل تجاوز خالد تاجا التمثيل؟ وفاء موصللي: كنت أخشى إعادة مشهد العصا

وأوضحت أنها جسدت في المسلسل شخصية (نزيهة)، بينما أدى خالد تاجا -رحمه الله- دور زوجها (أبو عبده)، ضمن أحد أبرز الخطوط الدرامية التي شكلت محور الأحداث وأسهمت في تصاعد العقدة الرئيسية للعمل. وقالت: إن مشاهد الاعتداء التي جمعتها بالفنانة سامية الجزائري كانت تُنفذ بصورة واقعية للغاية، مشيرة إلى أن الضرب بالعصا تسبب في شعورهما بالألم وترك آثاراً واضحة على الساقين خلال التصوير.

هل تجاوز خالد تاجا التمثيل؟ وفاء موصللي: كنت أخشى إعادة مشهد العصا

وأضافت أن مخرج العمل حرص على وضع وسادات للحماية والتخفيف من قوة الضربات، إلا أن اندماج خالد تاجا الشديد في الشخصية جعله يواصل أداء المشاهد بحماس كبير، ما أدى إلى وصول بعض الضربات إليهما رغم الاحتياطات المتخذة. وأشارت إلى أن شدة الألم كانت تدفعها وسامية الجزائري أحيانًا إلى البكاء الحقيقي أثناء التصوير، مؤكدةً أن الهدف كان إضفاء أكبر قدر ممكن من الواقعية على الأحداث الدرامية. كما لفتت إلى أن طلب إعادة تصوير تلك المشاهد كان يثير حالة من القلق والخوف لديهما، حتى إنهما كانتا تتبادلان همسات الاعتراض بشكل عفوي كلما طلب المخرج إعادة اللقطة مرة أخرى.

واختتمت حديثها بروح مازحة، مؤكدة أنها لا تعرف حتى الآن ما إذا كان خالد تاجا يتعمّد تلك الواقعية المفرطة أم لا، مضيفةً أنها كانت تشعر أحيانًا بأنه يستمتع بأداء تلك المشاهد، لدرجة أنها وسامية الجزائري كانتا تحاولان دفع إحداهما الأخرى إلى مقدمة المشهد هرباً من تلقي الضربات.