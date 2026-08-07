انطلقت اليوم التصفيات الأولية لمسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره في دورتها السادسة والأربعين، التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، بمقر انعقاد المسابقة في مكة المكرمة، تمهيدًا لانطلاق التصفيات النهائية في رحاب المسجد الحرام.

واستمعت لجان التحكيم خلال التصفيات الأولية إلى تلاوات المتسابقين والمتسابقات، بهدف تحديد المتأهلين لخوض المنافسات النهائية، وفق أعلى معايير الدقة والشفافية، وبإشراف نخبة من المحكمين والمحكمات الدوليين المتخصصين في القراءات وأحكام التلاوة.

ويشارك في الدورة الحالية 334 متسابقًا ومتسابقة يمثلون 133 دولة، يتنافسون في فروع المسابقة الخمسة، التي تشمل حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا بالقراءات السبع المتواترة من طريق الشاطبية روايةً ودرايةً مع حسن الأداء والتجويد، وحفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا مع حسن الأداء والتجويد وتفسير مفردات القرآن الكريم كاملًا، وحفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا مع حسن الأداء والتجويد، وحفظ 15 جزءًا متتالية مع حسن الأداء والتجويد، وحفظ 5 أجزاء متتالية مع حسن الأداء والتجويد.

وتواصل الوزارة تسخير جميع إمكاناتها لإنجاح هذا الحدث القرآني العالمي، من خلال تطبيق منظومة التحكيم الإلكتروني، وتوفير بيئة تنظيمية متكاملة تضمن العدالة والدقة في تقييم المتسابقين، إلى جانب تقديم مختلف الخدمات للمشاركين.

وتُعد مسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية للقرآن الكريم من أكبر المسابقات القرآنية على مستوى العالم، إذ يتجاوز مجموع جوائزها 10 ملايين ريال، في تأكيد على اهتمام المملكة المستمر بخدمة القرآن الكريم، وتشجيع حفظته، وتعزيز رسالتها العالمية في نشر قيمه وتعاليمه.