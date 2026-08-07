The preliminary qualifiers for the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran launched today in its forty-sixth edition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance, at the venue of the competition in Mecca, in preparation for the final qualifiers to be held in the sacred mosque.

The judging committees listened during the preliminary qualifiers to the recitations of the male and female contestants, aiming to determine those qualified to compete in the final competitions, according to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, under the supervision of a select group of international judges specialized in readings and recitation rules.

This current edition features 334 male and female contestants representing 133 countries, competing in the five branches of the competition, which include memorizing the entire Quran with the seven widely accepted readings according to the Shatibiyyah, along with good performance and Tajweed, memorizing the entire Quran with good performance and Tajweed and interpreting the meanings of the entire Quran, memorizing the entire Quran with good performance and Tajweed, memorizing 15 consecutive parts with good performance and Tajweed, and memorizing 5 consecutive parts with good performance and Tajweed.

The ministry continues to harness all its resources to ensure the success of this global Quranic event, by implementing an electronic judging system and providing a comprehensive organizational environment that guarantees fairness and accuracy in evaluating the contestants, in addition to offering various services to the participants.

The King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Holy Quran is considered one of the largest Quranic competitions in the world, with total prizes exceeding 10 million riyals, affirming the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to serving the Holy Quran, encouraging its memorizers, and enhancing its global message in spreading its values and teachings.