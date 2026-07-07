افتتح وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان للشؤون الأمنية نايف بن لَبْدَه، فعاليات حملة «دن وأكسجن 2» للتوعية بأضرار ومخاطر المخدرات، التي تنظمها جمعية التوعية بأضرار المخدرات بمنطقة جازان تحت شعار «قرار واحد قد يغيّر حياتك»، بأحد الفنادق بمدينة جيزان.
وفي بداية الفعاليات، تجول وكيل إمارة المنطقة في المعرض المصاحب للحملة، مطلعاً على ما تقدمه الجهات المشاركة، البالغ عددها (17) جهة من القطاع الحكومي، والقطاع غير الربحي، والقطاع الخاص، من برامج ومبادرات توعوية وتجارب تفاعلية، تسلط الضوء على الآثار الصحية والاجتماعية والنفسية للمخدرات، وتبرز دور التقنية الحديثة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي في رفع الوعي، والوقاية من المخاطر الرقمية المرتبطة بها.
بعد ذلك، ألقى رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية الدكتور سطام بن أحمد جدة، كلمة أوضح فيها أن الحملة التي تستمر لمدة يومين، تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأضرار المخدرات، وسبل الوقاية منها، من خلال محتوى توعوي يعتمد على أساليب حديثة وتجارب تفاعلية، تسهم في ترسيخ الرسائل الوقائية، وتعزيز أثرها لدى مختلف فئات المجتمع، عبر ما تتضمنه من ورش عمل، ودورات تدريبية متخصصة، يقدمها نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين في مجالات التوعية والوقاية، والصحة النفسية، والأمن الرقمي.
وتضمنت الفعاليات عرضاً مرئياً عن الجمعية وأهدافها، وأبرز برامجها ومبادراتها في مجال التوعية والوقاية من المخدرات، وتكريم الجهات المشاركة؛ تقديراً لإسهاماتها في إنجاح الحملة.
The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region for Security Affairs, Nayef bin Labda, inaugurated the activities of the "Dawn and Oxygen 2" campaign to raise awareness about the dangers and risks of drugs, organized by the Drug Awareness Association in the Jazan region under the slogan "One Decision Can Change Your Life," at a hotel in Jizan City.
At the beginning of the events, the Deputy Emir toured the exhibition accompanying the campaign, getting acquainted with what the participating entities, totaling (17) from the government sector, the non-profit sector, and the private sector, offer in terms of awareness programs and initiatives, as well as interactive experiences that highlight the health, social, and psychological effects of drugs, and emphasize the role of modern technology and social media platforms in raising awareness and preventing the digital risks associated with them.
After that, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the association, Dr. Sattam bin Ahmed Jeddah, delivered a speech in which he explained that the campaign, which lasts for two days, aims to raise community awareness about the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them, through awareness content that relies on modern methods and interactive experiences, contributing to reinforcing preventive messages and enhancing their impact among various segments of society, through workshops and specialized training courses presented by a select group of experts and specialists in the fields of awareness and prevention, mental health, and digital security.
The events included a visual presentation about the association and its goals, highlighting its main programs and initiatives in the field of drug awareness and prevention, as well as honoring the participating entities in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the campaign.