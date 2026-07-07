افتتح وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان للشؤون الأمنية نايف بن لَبْدَه، فعاليات حملة «دن وأكسجن 2» للتوعية بأضرار ومخاطر المخدرات، التي تنظمها جمعية التوعية بأضرار المخدرات بمنطقة جازان تحت شعار «قرار واحد قد يغيّر حياتك»، بأحد الفنادق بمدينة جيزان.

وفي بداية الفعاليات، تجول وكيل إمارة المنطقة في المعرض المصاحب للحملة، مطلعاً على ما تقدمه الجهات المشاركة، البالغ عددها (17) جهة من القطاع الحكومي، والقطاع غير الربحي، والقطاع الخاص، من برامج ومبادرات توعوية وتجارب تفاعلية، تسلط الضوء على الآثار الصحية والاجتماعية والنفسية للمخدرات، وتبرز دور التقنية الحديثة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي في رفع الوعي، والوقاية من المخاطر الرقمية المرتبطة بها.

بعد ذلك، ألقى رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية الدكتور سطام بن أحمد جدة، كلمة أوضح فيها أن الحملة التي تستمر لمدة يومين، تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأضرار المخدرات، وسبل الوقاية منها، من خلال محتوى توعوي يعتمد على أساليب حديثة وتجارب تفاعلية، تسهم في ترسيخ الرسائل الوقائية، وتعزيز أثرها لدى مختلف فئات المجتمع، عبر ما تتضمنه من ورش عمل، ودورات تدريبية متخصصة، يقدمها نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين في مجالات التوعية والوقاية، والصحة النفسية، والأمن الرقمي.

وتضمنت الفعاليات عرضاً مرئياً عن الجمعية وأهدافها، وأبرز برامجها ومبادراتها في مجال التوعية والوقاية من المخدرات، وتكريم الجهات المشاركة؛ تقديراً لإسهاماتها في إنجاح الحملة.