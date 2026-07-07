The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region for Security Affairs, Nayef bin Labda, inaugurated the activities of the "Dawn and Oxygen 2" campaign to raise awareness about the dangers and risks of drugs, organized by the Drug Awareness Association in the Jazan region under the slogan "One Decision Can Change Your Life," at a hotel in Jizan City.

At the beginning of the events, the Deputy Emir toured the exhibition accompanying the campaign, getting acquainted with what the participating entities, totaling (17) from the government sector, the non-profit sector, and the private sector, offer in terms of awareness programs and initiatives, as well as interactive experiences that highlight the health, social, and psychological effects of drugs, and emphasize the role of modern technology and social media platforms in raising awareness and preventing the digital risks associated with them.

After that, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the association, Dr. Sattam bin Ahmed Jeddah, delivered a speech in which he explained that the campaign, which lasts for two days, aims to raise community awareness about the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them, through awareness content that relies on modern methods and interactive experiences, contributing to reinforcing preventive messages and enhancing their impact among various segments of society, through workshops and specialized training courses presented by a select group of experts and specialists in the fields of awareness and prevention, mental health, and digital security.

The events included a visual presentation about the association and its goals, highlighting its main programs and initiatives in the field of drug awareness and prevention, as well as honoring the participating entities in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the campaign.