دانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي الهجوم الإرهابي على العاصمة السورية دمشق، الذي نتج عنه إصابة عددٍ من رجال الأمن والمدنيين، أثناء محاولة تفكيك عبوتين ناسفتين زرعتهما خلية إرهابية.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافضِ للعنف والإرهاب بأشكاله وذرائعه كافة، معرِباً عن التضامن مع الجمهورية العربية السورية في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.

كما عبّر عن خالص تمنياته للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل، سائلاً المولى سبحانه أن يحفظ الجمهورية العربية السورية وشعبها من كل سوء.