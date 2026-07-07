The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist attack on the Syrian capital, Damascus, which resulted in the injury of several security personnel and civilians while attempting to dismantle two explosive devices planted by a terrorist cell.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's position rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

He also expressed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, asking the Almighty to protect the Syrian Arab Republic and its people from all harm.