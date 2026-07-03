Amid overwhelming popular joy and widespread celebration, with fireworks illuminating the sky over the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate, the emergency electricity generators provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in the city of Mukalla, through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen." This strategic and pivotal step aims to enhance the infrastructure of the energy sector and ensure the stability of service for citizens.

Hundreds of residents and citizens of Mukalla lined the roads to welcome the convoys and massive technical equipment upon their arrival, expressing their deep gratitude and appreciation for the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom, both leadership and people, which always come as a lifeline and true support for Yemenis in various circumstances and turning points.

Field sources informed "Okaz" that the new emergency generators represent a qualitative batch that will directly and tangibly contribute to increasing the generating capacity of the local network and reducing the frequent power outages. They confirmed that the technical and engineering teams immediately began the joint engineering and technical arrangements to unload and install the generators in their designated locations, in preparation for connecting them to the public network and bringing them into service as soon as possible.

This vital project comes as an extension of the ongoing and generous developmental support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the residents of Yemen, and its persistent efforts to improve living conditions, secure essential services, and build a sustainable infrastructure that ensures the stability and welfare of the Yemeni people.