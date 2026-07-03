وسط مظاهر فرحة شعبية عارمة، وابتهاج واسع أضاءت معه الألعاب النارية سماء عاصمة محافظة حضرموت؛ وصلت إلى مدينة المكلا مولدات محطة الكهرباء الإسعافية المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر ذراعها التنموي «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، في خطوة استراتيجية ومحورية تهدف إلى تعزيز البنية التحتية لقطاع الطاقة وتأمين استقرار الخدمة للمواطنين.

​واصطف المئات من أهالي وسكان مدينة المكلا على جنبات الطرقات لاستقبال القوافل والمعدات الفنية الضخمة فور وصولها، معبرين عن عظيم شكرهم وامتنانهم للمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة قيادةً وشعباً، التي تأتي دائماً كطوق نجاة وسند حقيقي لليمنيين في مختلف الظروف والمنعطفات.

​وأفادت مصادر ميدانية لـ«عكاظ» بأن المولدات الإسعافية الجديدة تُعد دفعة نوعية ستسهم بشكل مباشر وملموس في رفع القدرة التوليدية للشبكة المحلية، والحد من الانقطاعات المتكررة للتيار، مؤكدة أن الطواقم الفنية والهندسية بدأت على الفور الترتيبات الهندسية والفنية المشتركة لإنزال وتثبيت المولدات في مواقعها المخصصة، تمهيداً لربطها بالشبكة العامة وإدخالها الخدمة في أسرع وقت ممكن.

​ويأتي هذا المشروع الحيوي امتداداً لجهود الدعم التنموي المستمر والسخي الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية للسكان في اليمن، وحرصها الدؤوب على تحسين الظروف المعيشية، وتأمين الخدمات الأساسية، وتشييد بنية تحتية مستدامة تضمن استقرار ورفاه الشعب اليمني.