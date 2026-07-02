This evening, the sky over the Arab world will witness the arrival of the planet Venus at its highest elevation in the evening sky during its evening appearance of 2026, where it will be in the best position for observation after sunset and will appear bright on the western horizon at the onset of night.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that according to astronomical calculations for the city of Jeddah, Venus will reach an elevation of about 35 degrees above the horizon at sunset, which is the highest point it will reach during this evening appearance from this location, while the elevation varies slightly from one place to another within the Arab world depending on the observer's geographical location.

He added that Venus will be one of the brightest celestial bodies in the sky that evening, with an apparent magnitude of about -4.3, making it easy to spot with the naked eye as a bright white point of light that is hard to miss after sunset.

The term "highest elevation" does not refer to Venus reaching the highest point in the sky during the night, but rather to its reaching the greatest height above the horizon at the moment of sunset during its evening appearance, which is one of the factors that determines how easily it can be observed and its clarity.

When a small telescope is directed towards Venus, it will appear as a partially illuminated disk resembling the gibbous phase of the moon, as the entire illuminated disk is not visible due to the change in the angle of view from Earth as it orbits the sun.

Venus will continue to shine in the evening sky over the following weeks, heading towards a greater eastern elongation from the sun in August 2026, when it reaches its greatest angular distance from the sun in the sky, which is one of the most important stages of the planet's evening appearance.

Venus is known as the Evening Star when it appears after sunset, but it is not a star; it is a rocky planet covered by a dense atmosphere that reflects a significant amount of sunlight, making it the brightest planet in the solar system as seen from Earth.