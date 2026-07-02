أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، بوزير خارجية جمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية إيفان جيل بينتو.
وعبّر وزير الخارجية، خلال الاتصال، عن خالص التعازي وصادق المواساة لحكومة فنزويلا وشعبها الصديق في ضحايا الزلزالين اللذين ضربا البلاد، مؤكدًا تضامن المملكة ووقوفها إلى جانب فنزويلا وشعبها في هذا المصاب الأليم، واستعدادها لتقديم الدعم والمساندة اللازمين للتخفيف من معاناة المتضررين، معربًا سموه في ختام الاتصال عن صادق تمنياته بالشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call today to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ivan Gil Pinto.
During the call, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government of Venezuela and its friendly people for the victims of the two earthquakes that struck the country, affirming the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Venezuela and its people in this painful tragedy, and its readiness to provide the necessary assistance and support to alleviate the suffering of those affected. His Highness concluded the call by expressing his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.