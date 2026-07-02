The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call today to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ivan Gil Pinto.

During the call, the Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government of Venezuela and its friendly people for the victims of the two earthquakes that struck the country, affirming the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Venezuela and its people in this painful tragedy, and its readiness to provide the necessary assistance and support to alleviate the suffering of those affected. His Highness concluded the call by expressing his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.