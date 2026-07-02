حقق مجلس إدارة جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام خلال عامه الأول (يونيو 2025م - يونيو 2026م)، من دورته الخامسة، سلسلة من الإنجازات المؤسسية والإستراتيجية التي أسهمت في تعزيز الحوكمة، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، وترسيخ أسس الاستدامة المالية، بما يدعم رسالة الجمعية في رعاية الأطفال الأيتام من مجهولي الأبوين وتمكينهم من الحياة الأسرية المستقرة.

وعلى صعيد الحوكمة والقيادة المؤسسية عقد مجلس الإدارة (6) اجتماعات أُصدر خلالها (76) قراراً وتوصية، استكمالاً لمنظومة العمل المؤسسي، كما عمل المجلس على تشكيل لجانه المتخصصة، وطور ثلاث لوائح تنظيمية، ونفذ التقييم الذاتي للحوكمة، محققاً نسبة (95.58%) في تقييم الحوكمة الصادر عن المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، وجدد التعاقد مع مراجع الحسابات الخارجي شركة (كي بي ام جي – KPMG)، كما تعاقد مع جهة متخصصة للمراجعة الداخلية.

وفي مجال التخطيط الإستراتيجي والتطوير المؤسسي، اعتمد المجلس إستراتيجية الجمعية الثالثة للفترة (2026 – 2030)، والخطة التحولية متضمنة الهيكل التنظيمي الجديد، إلى جانب اعتماد مستهدفات ومؤشرات الأداء الإستراتيجي لعام 2026م والتي يتم تقييمها وتجويدها ومتابعتها من خلال مستشار خارجي مستقل. كما أقر عدداً من المبادرات التطويرية المرتبطة بجودة خدمات الإسناد والمتابعة والشراكات، واعتمد وثائق الإسناد والرعاية والتمكين، بما يعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، كما اعتمد المجلس الموازنة التقديرية لعام 2026م، والقوائم المالية للسنة المالية المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2025م والصادرة من شركة (كي بي ام جي – KPMG)، وعلى صعيد تطوير بيئة العمل، تابع المجلس جهود استقطاب الكفاءات البشرية وتأهيل الكوادر العاملة، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات المرحلة القادمة.

وعلى صعيد الاستدامة المالية، حققت الجمعية نقلة نوعية في بناء منظومة مالية مستدامة تعزز قدرتها على الوفاء برسالتها الإنسانية على المدى البعيد، حيث تم اعتماد النظام الأساسي لأوقاف الوداد وإنشاء «أوقاف الوداد لرعاية الأيتام»، والتي اشترط فيها الواقف أن تكون مصارفها حصراً لصالح جمعية الوداد، لتكون إحدى الركائز الإستراتيجية الداعمة لاستدامة الموارد وتنويع مصادر الدخل.

وفي إطار تعزيز التواصل المؤسسي وتوطيد الشراكات الإستراتيجية، شهد العام تنفيذ عدد من المبادرات واللقاءات التي أسهمت في دعم حضور الجمعية وتعزيز علاقتها مع مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة، كما قام مجلس إدارة الجمعية بزيارة أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز في مقر الإمارة، وتشرف برعاية سموه لحفل تكريم شركاء وداعمي فرع الجمعية بالمنطقة الشرقية والأسر المحتضنة. وفي جانب العلاقات الحكومية، نفذ رئيس مجلس الإدارة سلسلة من الزيارات لفروع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية في عدد من المناطق والتقى مديري العموم، تأكيداً على أهمية التكامل مع الشريك الإستراتيجي وتعزيز أوجه التعاون المشترك بما يسهم في تحقيق أهداف الجمعية وتطوير خدماتها.

كما نفذ رئيس مجلس الإدارة زيارات ميدانية لجميع فروع الجمعية في مناطق المملكة؛ بهدف متابعة سير العمل والاطلاع على البرامج والخدمات المقدمة للأيتام والأسر المحتضنة، وتعزيز التكامل بين الفروع والإدارة الرئيسية. من جهة أخرى، وقف مجلس إدارة الجمعية ميدانياً على سير العمل في فرع المنطقة الوسطى بمدينة الرياض، واطلع على نموذج الإيواء المؤقت للأطفال لحين احتضانهم وما يقدمه من خدمات رعاية وتأهيل متكاملة، إلى جانب لقائه بفريق العمل والاستماع إلى تطلعاتهم ومقترحاتهم، بما يعزز بيئة العمل ويرتقي بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

وسجلت لجان المجلس مستوى عالياً من الفاعلية في دعم أعمال الجمعية، حيث عقدت لجان مجلس الإدارة (19) اجتماعاً نتج عنها (76) قراراً وتوصية، توزعت بين لجنة متابعة الأداء والإشراف، ولجنة المراجعة، ولجنة الترشيحات والمكافآت. وأسهمت هذه المنجزات في رفع موثوقية الإجراءات والقرارات، وتعزيز الشفافية والامتثال، وتحسين جودة التوثيق والمتابعة، إضافة إلى رفع كفاءة التنسيق بين المجلس واللجان والإدارة التنفيذية وتسريع اتخاذ القرار، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة الخدمات المقدمة للأطفال الأيتام والأسر المستفيدة، ويدعم توسع الجمعية واستدامة أثرها الاجتماعي.