The Board of Directors of the Al-Wedad Association for Orphan Care achieved a series of institutional and strategic accomplishments during its first year (June 2025 - June 2026), from its fifth term, which contributed to enhancing governance, improving performance efficiency, and establishing the foundations of financial sustainability, in support of the association's mission to care for orphaned children from unknown parents and empower them for a stable family life.

In terms of governance and institutional leadership, the Board held (6) meetings during which (76) decisions and recommendations were issued, continuing the institutional work system. The Board also worked on forming its specialized committees, developed three regulatory bylaws, and conducted a self-assessment of governance, achieving a score of (95.58%) in the governance evaluation issued by the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector. Additionally, it renewed the contract with the external auditor, KPMG, and contracted with a specialized entity for internal auditing.

In the field of strategic planning and institutional development, the Board approved the association's third strategy for the period (2026 - 2030), along with the transformational plan that includes the new organizational structure. It also approved the targets and performance indicators for the year 2026, which will be evaluated, refined, and monitored by an independent external consultant. The Board also approved several developmental initiatives related to the quality of support services, follow-up, and partnerships, and endorsed the documents for support, care, and empowerment, enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. Furthermore, the Board approved the estimated budget for the year 2026 and the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, issued by KPMG. Regarding the development of the work environment, the Board followed up on efforts to attract human competencies and qualify the working staff, in line with the objectives of the upcoming phase.

In terms of financial sustainability, the association achieved a qualitative leap in building a sustainable financial system that enhances its ability to fulfill its humanitarian mission in the long term. The foundational system for Al-Wedad Endowments was approved, and the "Al-Wedad Endowments for Orphan Care" was established, which stipulated that its expenditures be exclusively for the benefit of the Al-Wedad Association, making it one of the strategic pillars supporting resource sustainability and diversifying income sources.

As part of enhancing institutional communication and solidifying strategic partnerships, the year witnessed the implementation of several initiatives and meetings that contributed to supporting the association's presence and strengthening its relationship with various relevant entities. The Board of Directors also visited the Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, at the Emirate's headquarters and was honored by his patronage of the ceremony to honor the partners and supporters of the association's branch in the Eastern Province and the host families. In terms of government relations, the Chairman of the Board conducted a series of visits to branches of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in several regions and met with the general directors, emphasizing the importance of integration with the strategic partner and enhancing areas of joint cooperation to contribute to achieving the association's goals and developing its services.

The Chairman of the Board also conducted field visits to all branches of the association across the Kingdom to monitor the workflow and review the programs and services provided to orphans and host families, enhancing integration between the branches and the main administration. On another note, the Board of Directors conducted a field review of the workflow in the Central Region branch in Riyadh, observing the temporary shelter model for children until they are hosted and the comprehensive care and rehabilitation services it provides, in addition to meeting with the team and listening to their aspirations and suggestions, which enhances the work environment and elevates the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

The Board's committees recorded a high level of effectiveness in supporting the association's work, as the Board committees held (19) meetings resulting in (76) decisions and recommendations, distributed among the Performance Monitoring and Supervision Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Nominations and Rewards Committee. These achievements contributed to increasing the reliability of procedures and decisions, enhancing transparency and compliance, improving the quality of documentation and follow-up, in addition to raising the efficiency of coordination between the Board, the committees, and the executive management, and accelerating decision-making, positively reflecting on the quality of services provided to orphaned children and beneficiary families, and supporting the association's expansion and the sustainability of its social impact.