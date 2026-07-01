The Ministry of Education has announced the availability of applications for internal transfer for teachers through the electronic system for educational sectors, as part of its early preparations for the new academic year, which contributes to addressing needs and achieving balance among specializations.

The ministry clarified that the reception of internal transfer requests has begun through the electronic system and will continue until Monday, 21-1-1448 AH, urging teachers who wish to benefit from the service to complete their applications within the specified period.