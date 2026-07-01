أعلنت وزارة التعليم إتاحة التقديم على النقل الداخلي للمعلمين والمعلمات عبر النظام الإلكتروني للقطاعات التعليمية، ضمن استعداداتها المبكرة للعام الدراسي الجديد، بما يسهم في معالجة الاحتياج وتحقيق التوازن بين التخصصات.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن استقبال طلبات النقل الداخلي بدأ عبر النظام الإلكتروني، ويستمر حتى الإثنين 21-1-1448هـ، داعيةً المعلمين والمعلمات الراغبين في الاستفادة من الخدمة إلى استكمال طلباتهم خلال المدة المحددة.