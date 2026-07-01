On behalf of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, attended today the celebration of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the Kingdom, on the occasion of its National Day, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh.

He was received upon his arrival at the venue of the celebration by the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom, Mohamed Amin Sheikh Osman, along with several embassy staff members.

The event was also attended by the Director General of the General Administration of Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Shahri, and a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.