نيابةً عن أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، حضر أمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف اليوم، حفل سفارة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية لدى المملكة، بمناسبة اليوم الوطني لبلادها، بقصر الثقافة في مدينة الرياض.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، سفير جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية لدى المملكة محمد أمين شيخ عثمان، وعدد من منسوبي السفارة.

حضر الحفل مدير عام الإدارة العامة للسلك الدبلوماسي بوزارة الخارجية علي بن عبدالله الشهري، وعدد من أعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى المملكة.